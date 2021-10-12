Daphne Facebook page warns residents to ‘Beware of Alligators’

A recent uptick in alligator sightings has prompted a city’s Facebook page to warn its residents. The official Facebook page of the city of Daphne, Alabama warned residents this week that a larger number of alligators than usual have been seen in and near the area. The post implores readers to “keep your pets on a leash at all times, especially when close to a body of water” and that feeding the alligators may make them more aggressive.