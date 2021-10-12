Dan Hooker is ‘showing up for a payday,’ says Islam Makhachev’s manager

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley believes that Dan Hooker deserves more recognition and popularity, saying “he should be more of a star.”. Hooker recently fought and defeat Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 under less-than-ideal circumstances. The UFC lightweight contender got his visa on incredibly short notice, but despite the circumstances, he went out there and put on an incredible performance. A few days after that, Hooker decided to step up and take the fight that no one else wants. He will now fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 later this month. The fact that he is stepping up on short notice to fight someone like Makhachev shows how much of a stud that he is, and his fellow UFC fighters, such as O’Malley, have nothing but respect for what Hooker’s doing.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO