Dan Hooker is ‘showing up for a payday,’ says Islam Makhachev’s manager
Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says Dan Hooker is only looking to cash a check at UFC 267. Hooker (No. 6) agreed to step in on short notice to fight Makhachev (No. 5) at UFC 267: “Blachowicz vs. Teixeira,” which will take place inside Etihad Arena at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates later this month (Sat., Oct. 30, 2021). In a new interview, Abdelaziz argued that Hooker knows his only route to victory is a lucky punch.www.mmamania.com
