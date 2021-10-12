Navy Pier to debut improved walking trail with distance checkpoints

Photo credit Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Fitness enthusiasts wanting another way to get in those extra laps will soon be able to traverse a trail with stunning views of the city.

The Northwestern Medicine Wellness Way Fitness Trail will be a mile-and-a-half path that starts and ends at Polk Brothers Park on Navy Pier.

Marilynn Gardner, president and CEO of Navy Pier, said the trail has always been there but now it will have distance checkpoints and fitness tips.

"They worked with us to envision an actual walking trail. And so there are markers now on the pier that indicate mileage or what have you, so that it can be used in a more official way," Gardner told WBBM Newsradio.

Gardner said the new features were added to the trail for those who want to enjoy the outdoors and enjoy some of the best views in Chicago while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The pier will officially introduce the new trail on Oct. 24 when it hosts its first-ever Frank ‘N’ Steins 5K race.