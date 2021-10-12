CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

20+ Posts From A Parody Facebook Group Where People LARP As Boomers

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone who's on Facebook likely has boomer relative somewhere who uses the social network to ask for advice about creating PDFs, or accidentally makes public events instead of sending private messages, or complains about innocuous problems, like the neighbor's dog barking too loudly. Well there's a Facebook group called 'a group where we all pretend to be boomers' and it's exactly what it sounds like. Everyone in the group must stay in character at all times, making for an absolutely spot on parody of the Facebook world of boomers. We've captured some gold moments from the group to give you a taste of what it's like.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Home Found Thanks to Facebook Group

Meet Emily Larsen, she's spent the past five month house hunting and has gotten turned down by five different homes. "It's definitely very frustrating, plus you are putting yourself out there and you are trying to use any tactic you can to get the perfect house for your family and it's frustrating and disappointing", explained Larsen.
FACEBOOK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Group#Boomers#Parody
philosophynews.com

Facebook: Profits over People

I was shocked to learn that Facebook (allegedly) puts profits over people. Or I would have been if I knew nothing about Facebook or American capitalism. “Profits over people” is a core principle of how our economic system operates, right up there with “money talks.” While Facebook has weathered numerous controversies in the past, it might finally face serious consequences for its alleged misdeeds. In many ways, the testimony of Frances Haugen served to confirm views about the harms and dangers of Facebook and its associated products, such as Instagram. Most importantly, she provided a trove of Facebook documents to support her claims. Pushed into playing defense, Facebook has decided to borrow the playbook used by tobacco companies in response to analogous misdeeds, such as launching ad hominem attacks on whistleblowers and critics . While the tobacco companies and Facebook obviously differ, there are some fundamental similarities. They both profit from products they know are dangerous, with the products often intentionally made more dangerous to boost profits. They also both aggressively target the youth, following an ancient strategy. Like tobacco products, Facebook seems even more harmful for young people, making this targeting even more morally reprehensible. But perhaps the tobacco company analogy will hold in other ways. After years of deceit, the tobacco industry eventually had something of a judgment day. Many governments began imposing or expanding their regulations, there were huge settlements, and a decline in smoking. Some predicted that the days of big tobacco were over. However, tobacco companies proved quite resilient. In 2001 American tobacco companies had $78 billion in revenues. In 2016 this was $177 billion. While cigarette sales are still declining, tobacco stocks have been performing extremely well. Given that Facebook has vast financial resources and an addictive product line, it should be able to do at least as well as the tobacco companies. . .
INTERNET
thewellesleynews.com

Wellesley for Life Facebook Post Sparks Controversy

Wellesley for Life (WFL) leaders advertised their organization through a post on the Wellesley College Class of 2025 Facebook group on Friday, Sept. 10th, just over a week before the College’s 2021 Orgs Fair. However, according to the post creator, Grace Park ’24, the anti-abortion group received some backlash in the comments section, especially involving its timing just one week after the passing of Senate Bill 8 in Texas, which effectively banned abortions in the state.
WELLESLEY, MA
howtogeek.com

How to Turn Off Comments on a Facebook Post

Want to keep the chatter down on your Facebook posts? Unfortunately, Facebook limits how and when you can prevent other users from commenting on your posts. We’ll show you where you can and how to do it. What to Know About Disabling Facebook Comments. For the personal posts you publish...
INTERNET
fox5ny.com

Are people ready for a Facebook break?

People are talking about the role of social media more and more in our lives. FOX 5 NY hit the streets of New York to see if people are rethinking their habits online.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
makeuseof.com

How to Delete a Facebook Group

A Facebook group is a great way to share information with your friends and followers. However, there may come a time when you want to delete your group. If you are ready to say goodbye to it, this article will help you. Here's what you need to know about how...
INTERNET
CoinDesk

Web 3 Is Where the Young People Are

Centralization is a single point of failure. That was clearly on display yesterday when Facebook’s entire operation – from its subsidiaries Instagram and Whatsapp to its physical plant – went down for over five hours. The technical malfunction, stemming from a routing issue in the deep levels of the internet,...
INTERNET
moneyweek.com

Whistleblower allegations – where now for Facebook?

Facebook’s critics have charged it for years with knowingly causing its users harm, putting profits over safety and intentionally driving user engagement by sowing division. Now a trove of internal documents has been placed in the public domain, which critics say prove those charges. When a former employee, who was a member of Facebook’s own “civic integrity” team, says before Congress that the company’s products “harm children, stoke division and weaken democracy”, it’s hard to ignore. Some of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s most shocking revelations concern harm to children and young teenagers – a factor that changed the game in terms of the bipartisan anger on display when she appeared on Capitol Hill. She was welcomed as a hero, which will no doubt encourage other whistleblowers, whether at Facebook or other Big Tech firms.
INTERNET
Neowin

Facebook set to hire 10,000 people from the EU to build Metaverse

Facebook has announced that it will hire 10,000 workers from the European Union to help build its Metaverse virtual reality platform over the next several years. The firm’s VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg and VP of Central Products Javier Olivan said this decision was a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and potential European tech talent.
BUSINESS
Upworthy

Have you been seeing a lot of red flag emojis on social media? Here's why.

We love emojis. These modern-day hieroglyphics are the statement jewelry of punctuation in the digital age. Nothing quite drives a message home better than the clapping hands going between words in ALL CAPS, am I right? And who doesn't appreciate receiving a quick skull to indicate that your joke was so funny, the other person is, in fact, dead.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

The chips are down! Facebook group documenting tiny number of fries served at Wetherspoons becomes a viral sensation with people even bringing rulers and scales to the pub to measure out their dinner

A Facebook group dedicated to counting and cataloguing the number of chips served with meals at Wetherspoon pubs across the UK has become a viral sensation. Wetherspoons paltry chip count has racked up more than 40,000 members and people across the country take to the group to post pictures of their dinners - complete with measurements of chip lengths and the often measly count of chips served with their meals.
WORLD
Lassen County News

Kiley responds to removal of Reopen California Schools group from Facebook

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, Vice Chair of the Assembly Education Committee and Vice Chair of the Assembly Privacy Committee, released the following statement on the sudden and unexplained removal of the 18,000-member Reopen California Schools group from Facebook. “Facebook must immediately restore Reopen California Schools,” Kiley said. “Over the last year...
EDUCATION
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Little Dog Who Needed A Miracle Looks So Different Now | The Dodo

Woman fosters dog whose skin looked like stone. With a little love and care, she looks like a new dog!. Check out Sky Sanctuary Rescue on Facebook for updates on Blondie: thedo.do/skysanctuary. You can help Sky Sanctuary Rescue save more animals here: thedo.do/skysanctuarydonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy