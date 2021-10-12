Tumblr Post: Humans Get Curiosity Rover To Sing "Happy Birthday"
It's dangerously easy to forget that amidst the steady procession of fails by human beings, that ultimately humans are capable of some miraculously uplifting things. In this case, brace yourself for all the good feels with this story about how some humans got the Curiosity rover to sing itself "happy birthday." Check out some more gold from Tumblr with this Tumblr thread about how magenta doesn't actually exist, and that it's just the brain doing its very best.cheezburger.com
