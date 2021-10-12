Exclusive: Brent Spiner plays a brand new Star Trek character in 'Picard' Season 2
Data is still dead. For those who think that Brent Spiner’s return to Star Trek: Picard Season 2 means that the beloved android will be brought back to life — think again. While in conversation with Inverse about his hilarious new book Fan Fiction, Spiner teased one amazing new detail about who he’s playing this time around. It’s not a spoiler, but this detail does rule out several possibilities, and also, will certainly leave Trek fans with even more questions.www.inverse.com
