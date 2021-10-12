CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Exclusive: Brent Spiner plays a brand new Star Trek character in 'Picard' Season 2

By Ryan Britt
Inverse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData is still dead. For those who think that Brent Spiner’s return to Star Trek: Picard Season 2 means that the beloved android will be brought back to life — think again. While in conversation with Inverse about his hilarious new book Fan Fiction, Spiner teased one amazing new detail about who he’s playing this time around. It’s not a spoiler, but this detail does rule out several possibilities, and also, will certainly leave Trek fans with even more questions.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Debuts Season 4 Trailer and Premiere Date

“Star Trek: Discovery” will go where no “Trek” show has gone before, in more ways than one, in its fourth season, as the newest trailer for the Paramount Plus series revealed. Season 4 of “Discovery” picks up after Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was promoted to captain in the Season 3 finale, the first time a Black woman has sat in the captain’s chair in a live-action “Trek” series. Set nearly 1,000 years further into the future than any other “Trek” series, Season 4 will find the crew of the Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light-years in size, threatening...
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery Drops All-New Season 4 Trailer, Key Art at New York Comic Con

The cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery unveiled the trailer for the series’ upcoming fourth season during New York Comic Con on Saturday. Discovery cast members Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), along with showrunner Michelle Paradise appeared on the NYCC Empire stage to discuss the new season and debuted the trailer along with new key art for the series.
MOVIES
Inverse

'Star Trek: Next Gen' star has an amazing idea for a new spinoff

In the imagination of Brent Spiner — the actor famous for his role as Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation — the answer is yes. In this hypothetical miniseries, all his beloved TNG actors would be recast, not as their Trek characters, but instead, as themselves. “I'm already thinking...
TV & VIDEOS
StarTrek.com

Star Trek: Prodigy Coming Exclusively to Paramount+ In Australia

Star Trek: Prodigy, the highly anticipated animated Star Trek series and the first to be aimed at a younger audience, will arrive on Paramount+ in Australia from October 29. Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Spiner
Forbes

New Star Trek Museum Show Shows Why Shatner Is A Space Star

William. Shatner. Is now. The oldest. Man. Ever. in. space. Or as the 90-year-old actor puts it, “I don't want to be known as the oldest guy who went to space — I'm bloody Captain Kirk, for God's sake!" The actor, master of the Shatner pause, is indeed best known...
MUSEUMS
trekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Cast Reunites For Audiobook Of Brent Spiner’s ‘Fan Fiction’

Next week St. Martin’s Press releases a new novel by Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Brent Spiner which he describes as a mashup of a thriller with a dark comedy, and “partially a memoir, but none of it’s real, really, even though a lot of things actually happened.” There will also be an audiobook version voiced by Spiner, joined by a number of his TNG co-stars. We have some audio excerpts to get you started.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
flickeringmyth.com

Captain Burnham takes charge in Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer

Ahead of its premiere this November, Paramount+ has released a new trailer and poster for the fourth season of the sci-fi drama series Star Trek: Discovery at New York Comic Con this weekend; take a look at the trailer below, which sees Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham taking up the captain’s chair…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Star Trek#Inverse#Data
purewow.com

Princess Diana Film ‘Spencer’ Teases Star-Studded Cast with Brand-New Character Posters

If you aren’t already hyped about the upcoming Spencer movie, these brand-new photos will surely do the trick. Neon just released another sneak peek of the highly anticipated movie, which takes place in the ’90s and highlights Princess Diana’s heartbreaking decision to walk away from a future as queen consort. This time, the production company debuted five never-before-seen character posters featuring Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins. Oh, and how could we forget about Kristen Stewart, who will portray the one and only Princess Diana?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Anson Mount Wants To Play Green Lantern in Gritty Reboot

As Christopher Pike, captain of the USS Enterprise, Anson Mount is no stranger to outer space, at least on television (turn to the Captain Kirk star for real-life space travel). He's no stranger to superheroes after playing Black Bolt in Marvel's The Inhumans (even though he would have preferred to play a particular X-Men character). He's joining a version of the DC Universe as the voice of Batman in DC's Injustice movie, based on the brutal, violent Injustice: Gods Among Us video game. Mount would like to bring some of that tone to a new screen adaptation of DC's spacefaring hero Green Lantern. It'd be a different direction than Ryan Reynolds' more comedic tone from the 2011 movie.
MOVIES
Space.com

'The Autobiography of Mr. Spock' offers a fascinating look at Star Trek's iconic Vulcan (exclusive excerpt)

As we continue to celebrate the 55th anniversary of "Star Trek," Gene Roddenberry's visionary brainchild, Titan Books is shining the interstellar spotlight on perhaps the franchise’s greatest fictional celebrity … Spock. Thanks to the masterful performances of Leonard Nimoy (and later Zachary Quinto and Ethan Peck), Spock is arguably the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Wraps Season 1 Production

After months of shooting in Toronto — including some standard post-season reshoot filming for pickup shots and other additional photography — the cast and crew of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds can finally head home for the year. Series lead Anson Mount (Captain Pike) made the announcement today on social...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Trailer: Burnham and Her Crew Go Rogue to Confront a Dangerous New Anomaly

Captain Burnham and the Star Trek: Discovery crew are going where no one has gone before in a new Season 4 trailer released Saturday in conjunction with the show’s New York Comic Con panel. In the official clip for the new season (which premieres Thursday, Nov. 18 on Paramount+), the crew “seeks to understand a threat like none our galaxy has faced before, as a new anomaly threatens the existence of everything around it. With billions of lives at stake, the crew ignores warnings and pushes full-throttle, as they confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount Was A Great Choice To Play Injustice’s Batman, According To The Producer

While Anson Mount lost out to Ben Affleck on playing Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he’s now getting to leave his mark on the character half a decade after that DCEU’s movie’s release. The Hells on Wheels and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star voices Batman in Injustice, the adaptation of the popular same-named video games and comic book tie-ins. You can count the animated movie’s producer Rick Morales among the people who think Mount was a great choice to join the ranks of Batman voice actors.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New World's Anson Mount Confirms Season 1 Wrapped, When To Expect Footage

Star Trek fans were exposed to a lot of new details and visual content thanks to New York Comic-Con, but only from select franchise shows such as Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming animated Prodigy series. Strange New Worlds was still putting the finishing touches on filming pickup shots, but Captain Pike actor Anson Mount has now confirmed the production process is officially over. With filming wrapped, can fans expect to see a trailer or more information on the Paramount+ series soon?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy