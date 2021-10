La Quinta Highschool graduate, musician, vocalist and songwriter, Lance Aaron is definitely not a newbie to the Coachella Valley music scene. That said, over the past several years while utilizing multiple projects, Lance has been honing his skills and making his mark as he continues to develop his talent as an entertainer. In addition to his 9-5 day job and role as a father to a lovely daughter; he somehow finds the time and energy to continuously create music and perform all over the Coachella Valley and beyond. No stranger to accolades, Lance and his band….have received multiple nominations and awards from fans and peers through The Coachella Valley Music Awards. Lance and I sat down over drinks and sliders to discuss where he has been and where he is heading.

