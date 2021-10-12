CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Plenty of good fishing, big prizes with return of 73rd annual Rio Vista Bass Derby

Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of quality fish, including striped bass, sturgeon, king salmon and catfish, from throughout the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta were weighed in at the 73rd annual Rio Vista Bass Derby. The adult derby, held Oct. 8-10, was sponsored by Rio Vista Farms and Coco Farms, and featured a target...

www.recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
majorleaguefishing.com

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s North Carolina, Savannah River, Shenandoah and Volunteer divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Prosperity, South Carolina, Oct. 14-16, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at Lake Murray. Hosted by the Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.
PROSPERITY, SC
Marshall News Messenger

Fall frogging for big bass

Fall is here, and we have even had a couple of small cool fronts pass through. Rest assured, October will still lash out with a few more uncomfortable daytime high temperatures. Even with the occasional “summer like” days, the shallows on area lakes will becoming more active with feeding bass. Bass seem to be as excited about the cooler temperatures as us.
HOBBIES
harrodsburgherald.com

Gabe Blair Reels In Points For Mercer County Bass Fishing

The Mercer County Bass team competed this past weekend at the Big Bass Bonanza on Cumberland Lake. They had three team boats fishing against 118 other school boats. Gabe Blair finished 44th with two fish, clinching AOY/AddBass Championship race points for the team. It was a really tough day out...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Woods, Waters & Wildlife: Boats, Bass & a Big Goo

Many boat ramps across the state are closed, and more could be in jeopardy unless we get a “flat rock rain” that will add runoff. Until that happens, lakes like Buchanan and Travis in Central Texas and others are receding and becoming dangerous to navigate due to newly exposed rocks with more just under the surface. It’s happened many times before.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Bass
Q 96.1

The ‘Welcome to Maine’ Boys Go Viral With Bass Fishing Video

It's weird, but I always learn something new from these knuckleheads. Troy and Mark were on Sebago Lake fishing. Well, sorta fishing, and definitely drinking. Open water fishing happens from April 1 to September 30. The limit from April 1 to June 20 is 1 fishing bag limit with a minimum of 12 inches. Yes, the boys made jokes about inches. And yes, the fishing season is over - so file this under.
MAINE STATE
dailynewsandmore.com

Alpine Marina's Thursday Big Bass Tournament

It must have been too much of a pretty day because the fishing was tough for the guys fishing Alpine Marina's Thursday Big Bass Tournament. Jim Thompson takes down the win with a 2 lb 5 oz bass. Start time is 3:00 pm with weigh in at 7:00 pm. Come catch a biggun'.
HOBBIES
realtree.com

The Wheeler Fishing Foundation College Bass Shootout

If you’re a fan of professional bass fishing, you’ve heard of Jacob Wheeler. Ranked No. 1 in the world by independent sources, Wheeler is the Bass Pro Tour’s current Angler of the Year, and a veteran Realtree pro-staffer. What many fans don’t know, however, is Wheeler’s commitment to giving back...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Bass Fishing#Fish#Rio Vista Bass Derby#Rio Vista Farms#Coco Farms#Mega Bait Tackle
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Bob Gwizdz: Big bass, plenty of fish at Reeds Lake

EAST GRAND RAPIDS — The first hour was s-l-o-w. I fished a jig, Ben Nielsen fished a deep-diving crankbait and an umbrella rig as we worked along the edges of a submerged island on Reeds Lake. Finally, I felt a bite, set the hook and immediately broke my line. “Pike,”...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mycommunitysource.com

Fishing Derby Saturday, October 16th!

Sign up for the Fishing Derby on Saturday, October 16th 2021 at Oakford Lake, 9 am to 11:30 am. The event is open to all Plumsted Township youth. (Over 15 years of age requires a New Jersey fishing license). The lake will be stocked with approx. 700 fish – trout up to 18”, largemouth bass, blue gills, perch, and crappies. (If you plan to remove trout from the lake you will need a trout stamp). All Fish and Game regulations will be enforced.
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ
thenorthwindonline.com

Plentiful fishing opportunities surround Marquette area

Fishing is a familiar activity for students attending Northern Michigan University, and the Marquette area offers opportunities in magnitude with lakes and rivers all around. With locations ranging from deep in the woods to right off the side of the road, students won’t have a hard time finding their new spot.
MARQUETTE, MI
antiochonthemove.com

2021 Antioch Kids Fishing Derby

Opportunity fishes here! On Saturday, October 9, kids, and teens – fifteen and younger – casted their lines into the San Joaquin River to catch and release striped bass at the 33rd Annual free kids fishing derby! The fishing derby provides the opportunity to teach kids conservation and the basics of fishing competition that may spur an interest in future events. The fishing derby is hosted by the California Striped Bass Association – West Delta Chapter and the City of Antioch and is held every fall.
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Daily Republic

Rio Vista Bass Derby & Festival sees some firsts this year

RIO VISTA — The fish were biting, the streets were filled with vendors and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky Saturday for the 73rd Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival. This year is different than in the past with several firsts, some to accommodate the changes due to Covid-19.
RIO VISTA, CA
onthewater.com

7 Striped Bass Fishing Techniques for Fooling Finicky Bass

You’ve found a school of stripers well within casting range, feeding aggressively. Your hopes are high as you make the first cast. After a few cranks of the reel handle, with your artificial offering moving through the school, you tense up, waiting for the strike. And then…nothing. You guess it was just bad luck, but the next few casts produce the same result. Frustration creeps in. Your vary your retrieve speed, change lures and colors, but an hour later, as the school begins to move away, you are still waiting for that first strike. What happened?
HOBBIES
KTBS

Kayak Bass Fishing Championship and Expo

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Kayak Bass Fishing Expo will be at the Shreveport Convention Center October 15-16 and host over 60 vendors. The Kayak Bass Fishing National Championships will include: the KBF Trail Series Championship, the KBF Challenge Series Championship, the KBF National Championship, and the KBF Red River Rally Expo!
SHREVEPORT, LA
News On 6

Bass Pro Hosting Regional Amateur Fishing Tourney On Grand Lake

Bass Pro is hosting a regional amateur qualifying fishing tournament on Grand Lake Saturday. It's for the "everyday anglers", no pros allowed. One of those pros joined News On 6 in the studio on Friday afternoon. Here is legendary angler and Oklahoma's Own, Edwin Evers to talk the tournament.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Pro Bass Fishing's Art of Positive Disruption

Tournament bass fishing started and has flourished due to anglers not being afraid to try something new. The term disruption is usually described with a negative tone. You know, disruptions like hurricanes to coastal residents, drought to farmers, unexpected ER visits on family vacations, and snowstorms at Midwest airports before Christmas.
HOBBIES
columbusnews-report.com

Sportsmen’s annual kids fishing derby winners announced

Winners in the Sportsmen’s Annual Fishing Derby ages six and under fishing contest included first place, Gemma Turner; second place, Natalie Utley and third place, Gunnar Martin. Courtesy photo. During the Sportsmen’s Annual Fishing Derby Casting Contest winners in the six and under group included first place, Natalie Utley; Second place, Kale Wixon and third place, Kennedy Wixon. In the ages…
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Best Jerkbait Lures for Year-Round Bass Fishing

Versatile minnow lures offer all-season solutions in various conditions. Jerkbaits—and here we’re talking about the hard-plastic lipped plug types, not the softbaits—possess a fish-tempting versatility that defies calendar constraints. The ability to hold a minnow-mimicking profile either directly in front of the fish, or saunter it through the strike zone with enticing vulnerability will garner interest whenever bass are feeding on shad or bream.
HOBBIES
NewsWest 9

Manor Park holds annual fishing derby

The derby gathered the community to fishing out of stock tanks full of catfish. After the fishing, the citizens were treated to a fish fry. "It's outside, we can enjoy the warmth and everything like that, it sounds silly but we all can relate to that, just finding a way to come together and be together after a hard year especially a vulnerable place like a retirement community. This is something small that makes everyone feel big," Manor Park Marketing Coordinator Savannah Alvarado said.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy