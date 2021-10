Robert I. Boak (“Bob”) of Oak Bluffs died at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, after a brief illness. He was 102 years old. Bob was the second of three sons born to Joseph and Jessie (Richardson) Boak. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 13, 1919, and was raised in Summit, N.J. A veteran of WWII, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Africa, France, New Guinea, and the Philippines. He was discharged as a technical sergeant.