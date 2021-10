Heading into a rivalry game against Boise State, BYU is 5-0 and ranked no. 10 in the country. They host Boise State on Saturday afternoon for an opportunity to improve to 6-0. The Broncos, who are 2-3 on the season, are much better than their record suggests. Boise State has suffered narrow losses at the hands of UCF and Oklahoma State - they are just a few plays away from being 4-1 on the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO