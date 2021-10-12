CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars struggle to move up AFC South rankings

By Carlos Sanchez
Cover picture for the articleListening to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is refreshing. The first overall pick in the 2021 draft is showing he’s got the emotional intelligence to face the challenges he’s encountering in the NFL. In spite of the Jags’ lack of wins this season, the rookie remains optimistic they will turn things around. He’s aware he will take time, and has expressed disappointment about the team’s inability to win. On the other hand, he knows this is a process and it will take a lot of hard work and time to see any tangible results.

