Jacksonville Jaguars struggle to move up AFC South rankings

Last week I said that I would put a few dollars on the Jets beating the Titans, as Tennessee was torn apart by injuries to key starters on both sides of the ball and could underestimate such a terrible opponent. After some awful time management by the Jets in the final minute of the game and yet another monster game from Derrick Henry, Tennessee almost escaped with the win but in the end, the Jets prevailed and got the Colts a crucial gift to stay in the hunt for the division early on.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO