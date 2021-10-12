CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Buffet Scholarship Presentation

 10 days ago

Tuesday, October 26th at 2:15 in Room 300

German Heritage Dinner Presents Winning Awards, Scholarship Money to Area Seniors

Jasper – Sister Cities of Jasper, the Jasper Deutscher Verein, and the Jasper Partnership Commission recognized Paul and Laura Grammer with the German Heritage Award during their annual German Heritage Dinner held Thursday, October 7, 2021. Since 1999, Sister Cities of Jasper, the Jasper Deutscher Verein, and the Jasper Partnership...
For the Best Education, Go to One Of These 13 Minnesota Colleges

I had a dream nightmare last night that I was back in college. The nightmare wasn't that I was back in college; it was that I had forgotten about a Tuesday night Psychology class I'd registered for and hadn't been attending. Now, half-way through the semester, I somehow had to find a way to catch up and pass the class. I spent the better part of the dream frantically trying to find someone who would share notes with me and curriculum books that weren't ridiculously overpriced. By the time I woke up, I hadn't accomplished either, and for some reason I didn't feel better knowing it was all just a dream.
How Getting Involved Transformed My College Experience

Transitioning from high school or community college to a university can spark both fear and curiosity. How can I continue to do what I like and get involved in the new environment? Fear not! Here’s how I tackled it as a first-generation student conquering the unknown. Discovering a New Me.
Students from the Carroll County Career and Technology Center received all four scholarships presented at the Building Congress & Exchange’s 83rd Annual Craftsmanship Awards

Announced by Carroll County Public Schools on October 18th:. Students from the Carroll County Career and Technology Center received all four of the scholarships presented at the Building Congress & Exchange’s 83rd Annual Craftsmanship Awards held October 14, 2021, at the Mt. Washington Mill Dye House. John Alcorn – Welding...
October 21st

LUNCH THURSDAY (10/21): Creamed Turkey, Country Beef Patty on Bun, Chef Salad MEATLESS OPTIONS: Chik’n Patty on Bun, Cheese Chef Salad. 6th grade: Irvin Guevara Lovos, Elizabeth Letyayev. 7th grade: Matt Stephens-McCree, Bailee Voges. 8th grade: Gianna Battiato, Hoang Anh Vo. Please come to the office during lunch to play...
Air Line Pilots Association, International to present $50K to WCU for Michael Horrocks Football Scholarship Endowment Fund

The Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) will present a $50,000 gift to West Chester University (WCU) for the Michael Horrocks Football Scholarship Endowment Fund. Vice President of Finance-Treasurer of ALPA Joseph Genovese will present a check to West Chester University President Christopher Fiorentino on Saturday, October 16, during halftime of the noon WCU vs. East Stroudsburg University football game.
Student Bulletin 10-15-21

TODAY’S ENTRÉE: Chicken Teriyaki, Chef Salad, or Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza. WEDNESDAY’S ENTRÉE: BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chef Salad, or Breaded Ravioli with Cheese Stuffed Breadstick. WEDNESDAY’S BREAKFAST: Egg & Cheese on English Muffin or Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Today is an X day. (It will also be an X day...
Schools Are Banning Fact-based History Education and as a Social Studies Teacher, I'm Terrified

Teaching during a pandemic in schools without mask mandates is frightening enough for America's teachers. However, educators across the country are equally terrified about the very content they include in their daily lesson plans and the books they stock in their classroom libraries. These fears are a result of the so-called "Critical Race Theory" (CRT) bills getting passed in states across the country. The latest news out of Southlake, Texas last week where a school leader told teachers to balance the Holocaust books with "opposing" views is a harbinger of similar headlines to come out of states that have passed these bans on what can be taught.
October 15th

LUNCH FRIDAY (10/15): Chicken Teriyaki w/Peas & Carrots on Rice, Chef Salad MEATLESS OPTIONS: Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza, Cheese Chef Salad. 7th grade: Belinda Gutierrez Mendoza, Jordynn Cushinberry. 8th grade: Aaron Shurter, Isabel Vargas. Please come to the office during lunch to play Plinko and claim your prize!. Student Council:...
As Pandemic Leads Teachers to Retire, Schools Are Feeling the Staffing Strain

In the months after being hospitalized for COVID-19, Leonor Terrazas suffered headaches, joint pain and body chills. She was suddenly forgetful and struggled with balance. The long list of symptoms finally made sense when her doctor diagnosed her as a COVID-19 “long hauler.” It was then Terrazas, 64, knew she couldn’t return to Ascarate Elementary […]
Susan Traub, CPA

EDUCATION: Masters of Science, Taxation, University of Iowa, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Susan Traub is a Family Office Tax Manager for RSM's Private Client Services group. Starting her career in the midwest, Susan has accumulated many experiences she will draw from to provide consulting and compliance services to a diverse client base.
October 20th

LUNCH WEDNESDAY (10/20): BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chef Salad MEATLESS OPTIONS: Cheese Stuffed Breadstick with Marinara Sauce, Cheese Chef Salad. Please come to the office during lunch to play Plinko and claim your prize!. Girls Basketball Information: Practice will begin today, October 20th after school. Science Bowl Tryouts will be...
Future of college will involve fewer professors

At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage. Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy. At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China...
Strengthening the School-Family Partnership

Many lessons were learned during the past year of remote learning, but one remains particularly relevant as classrooms around the country reopen: Schools and families can’t effectively support students without being in partnership with each other. The critical role of family-school partnerships, particularly in historically underserved communities, was well documented even before the pandemic struck. […]
