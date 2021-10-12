Susan Buffet Scholarship Presentation

I had a dream nightmare last night that I was back in college. The nightmare wasn't that I was back in college; it was that I had forgotten about a Tuesday night Psychology class I'd registered for and hadn't been attending. Now, half-way through the semester, I somehow had to find a way to catch up and pass the class. I spent the better part of the dream frantically trying to find someone who would share notes with me and curriculum books that weren't ridiculously overpriced. By the time I woke up, I hadn't accomplished either, and for some reason I didn't feel better knowing it was all just a dream.

