UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Peter and Ann Tombros, longtime philanthropic and volunteer leaders for Penn State, have made a new commitment of $26 million that places them among the top five donors in the University's history. Their new gifts, which will come through their estate and their family foundation, will benefit programs across Penn State and create a University-wide endowment to fuel innovation and encourage other alumni and friends to support the institution.

