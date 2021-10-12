Rumeysa Gelgi: Turkish woman who is more than 7 foot named world’s tallest, Guinness World Records announces

A Turkish woman who stands at more than 7 foot tall has been officially named the tallest woman alive, Guinness World Records has announced.

Rumeysa Gelgi, from Karabük Province, Turkey , said that she hoped her 7ft 0.7in (215.16cm) stature, which is the result of a condition called Weaver syndrome that causes accelerated growth, could help to inspire other people to accept themselves.

“Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” Ms Gelgi said.

The 24-year-old also achieved a world record in 2014, when she was named the tallest teenager alive, and has since used her platform to advocate for others with rare conditions.

Due to mobility problems related to her condition, Ms Gelgi mostly uses a wheelchair to move around – although she can walk with the help of a walking frame.

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records, said that it was an “honour” to welcome her back into the record books.

“Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration,” Mr Glenday said.

“The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I'm excited to share this news with the world.”

The tallest living man in the world, Sultan Kosen, is also from Turkey and was measured as standing at 8ft 2.8in (251cm) in 2018.

The tallest woman to have ever been recorded was Zeng Jinlian, from Hunan Province, China , who was measured at 8ft 1in (246.3cm) before her death in 1982.

Additional reporting by PA