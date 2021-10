College admission pressure is getting more intense, and both students and parents are feeling the heat. Many, seeing SAT or ACT scores as an area for improvement, are shelling out big bucks for prep courses. An SAT course can cost $1,000. An SAT tutor can cost (hold onto your hat) as much as $6,600. But students can improve their scores without taking such extreme measures.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO