Mower County, MN

Truck reported stolen from corn field

By Mike Stoll
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mower County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that could lead to the recovery of a truck stolen from a corn field in rural LeRoy. According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle theft from a corn field in the area of 760th Avenue and State Line Road. The owner said her truck, a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Iowa license plate AUT186, was parked in the corn field while she and her brother were picking corn. When they came back, the truck was gone.

www.austindailyherald.com

