Before Nick Saban, Alabama football had never seen a player win the Heisman Trophy. Since his arrival, the Tide have won three, and they have a chance to win a fourth in 2021. All of Alabama’s previous Heisman winners have been skill players, but Bryce Young appears to be the frontrunner at this point. He’s leading one of the best offenses in the country, and his stats are up there with other great quarterbacks in history. He’s electric, accurate and smart within the pocket. As long as Alabama keeps winning, Bryce Young will remain the frontrunner.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO