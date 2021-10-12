CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Should Yzerman look at Strome? Updates from Denver

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

There’s a rumor that Chicago may be shopping Dylan Storm. The former 3rd overall pick is in the final year of a $3M AAV deal. I have to wonder if early talks about an extension are leading Bowman to shop the centerman. His qualifier will be based on the 3.6M in actual salary this year, and he has arbitration available. At 24, he’s certainly a good age for the group in Detroit. Let me know if you think it would be worth pursuing.

The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Tuesday Morning

For the past five seasons, Josh Lambo has been the starting kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Tuesday morning, however, his time with the franchise came to an end. The Jaguars have officially released Lambo from their roster. The move came just two days after Matthew Wright made a game-winning field goal from 53 yards out against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
HockeyBuzz

NHL Single Game Slate 1 Breakdown There’s only one game on the slate tonight so that means it’s a single game breakdown. Now with single game slates individual plays are what we focus on as well as correlation of line mates and power play partners and what we believe the game script will be. Also with captains/MVPs scoring at the elevated point rate makes them the most important decision of...
NHL
Ryan
Minnesota RB hits transfer portal following Gophers' win over Nebraska

Minnesota’s running back room is taking another hit. This time, the Gophers are watching a player explore his options outside the Twin Cities. Rivals.com is reporting that Cameron Wiley has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal after spend 2 1/2 seasons with the Golden Gophers. He rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown during his time at Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
#Denver Pioneers#Pto
First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos odds and lines

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and Denver Broncos (3-2) meet Sunday for a Week 6 AFC West showdown. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Raiders vs. Broncos odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
Ryan Strome will not return with apparent hand/arm injury

Another Ryan bites the dust, as Ryan Strome will not return tonight with an apparent hand/arm injury sustained against the Islanders tonight. Strome was hurt on the collision above with Scott Mayfield, an incidental collision. The bad news is that he will not return. The good news is that he looked to pick up his glove with the injured arm/hand. More to come, obviously.
NHL
Blue Jackets Should Pursue Dylan Strome

You know the saying when it comes to the Columbus Blue Jackets. If there’s a center potentially available in a trade, there’s a good chance they’ve explored that option. On the latest edition of TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre Lebrun mentions that the Chicago Blackhawks are listening on center Dylan Strome.
NHL
Steelers Scouting Report: What to Expect From the Denver Broncos

As we head into Week 5 of the regular season, it hasn’t been an easy one to watch for Steelers fans. Last week, they were handed their third straight loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers. However, as we all know, it’s a new week and this has...
NFL
Report: Blackhawks Listening on Trade Interest for Dylan Strome

The Blackhawks open the 2021-22 season tomorrow night as they travel to take on the Colorado Avalanche. With rosters finalized for opening night yesterday, and corresponding moves made today, we know who the Blackhawks are taking with them to Colorado for the start of the season. One play on the list headed to Colorado is Dylan Strome, but how much longer will he be with the Blackhawks?
NHL
Podkolzin scores 1st NHL goal in win over Flyers, now on to Detroit

Friday October 15 - Vancouver Canucks 5 - Philadelphia Flyers 4 (S/O) If the Vancouver Canucks can keep delivering the kind of entertainment that has defined their first two games of the 2021-22 season, they should have no trouble bringing fans back into the seats at Rogers arena when they get back to town after this six-game road trip — the longest in franchise history to start a season.
NHL
Dylan Strome to the Habs or Knights? (e3); Fri's Buzz

The Blackhawks are listening to offers on Dylan Strome. A few days ago, Elliotte Friedman reported that he had heard Strome's name in discussions.. After following up on this I have discovered at least two teams with what I would call "serious interest." Montreal and Vegas. More to come....
NHL
Dylan Strome Scratched By Blackhawks, Imminent Trade Expected

There were rumors that Dylan Strome is available via a trade out of Chicago this week. Those rumors got a lot louder on Wednesday when it was revealed the forward was being made a healthy scratch ahead of the Blackhawks game against the Colorado Avalanche. Strome has been the subject...
NHL
Bowman on season outlook and Strome trade rumors

DENVER — There's a lot to be excited about in Chicago going into the 2021-22 NHL season, whether it's the return of Jonathan Toews, the major offseason acquisitions that included Marc-Andre Fleury and Seth Jones or simply just the fact that's it's a normal season again, for the most part.
NHL

