Should Yzerman look at Strome? Updates from Denver

There’s a rumor that Chicago may be shopping Dylan Storm. The former 3rd overall pick is in the final year of a $3M AAV deal. I have to wonder if early talks about an extension are leading Bowman to shop the centerman. His qualifier will be based on the 3.6M in actual salary this year, and he has arbitration available. At 24, he’s certainly a good age for the group in Detroit. Let me know if you think it would be worth pursuing.