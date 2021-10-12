CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World Could Be Reopening Another Fan-Favorite Attraction

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney World could be bringing back another fan-favorite Magic Kingdom attraction. Earlier this week, Disney's in-house construction company filed a permit for "general construction" for the Enchanted Tales with Belle location. As with most permits, details weren't provided, but it stands to reason that Disney could be doing some work on the site before they reopen the attraction to visitors. No return date or announcement has been given for Enchanted Tales with Belle, so keep in mind that this is all informed speculation based on construction permits.

Inside the Magic

Multiple Injuries Ending in Hospitalization Reported at Disney World

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they typically expect to have a magical vacation and return home with memories and, likely, lots of money spent on souvenirs. That being said, there are times, like any vacation, where things can take a turn. Whether you are at Disney World, your local...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Continues to Demolish Ride, Track Is Nearly Gone

Disney World is continuing to demolish one of the Disney Parks attractions in Animal Kingdom — Primeval Whirl. We knew this would come as last year, Walt Disney World announced Primeval Whirl is permanently closed. The news came after months of Primeval Whirl, the popular spinning dinosaur-themed coaster ride in DinoLand, USA, remaining closed throughout the summer of 2019, and it was unclear why.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Changes Disability Services, Leaves Guests Frustrated

Disney’s Disability Access Service (DAS) is a program that assists those who have physical or mental disabilities, allowing them to experience all that Disney Parks have to offer without struggling through some of the hallmarks of a typical theme park day, including waiting in long lines and facing overstimulation. One...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Warning: Disney is Changing its Protocol for Ride Breakdowns

Do you have a Disney trip planned? This new protocol could affect your day if you experience a ride breakdown. A Disney vacation has the potential to be one of the most magical experiences on Earth. But, every now and then things go wrong. One of the most unmagical experiences...
TRAVEL
wdwmagic.com

Guests begin using Disney Genie Lightning Lanes at Magic Kingdom

The first guests have started using the new Lighting Lane entrances at Magic Kingdom attractions this morning as Disney genie launches across Walt Disney World. Lighting Lanes opened at 9am this morning at Magic Kingdom, accessible via a Genie+ purchase for $15, or in some cases, an individual attraction purchase which varies in price depending on the day and demand. View our Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane FAQ for Walt Disney World.
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Walt Disney World Debuts “Genie” And “Genie+” Which Create Customized Daily Itineraries

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie. On Tuesday, they debut their new “Genie” and “Genie+” systems. According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary. Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15. Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

7AM Just Got WAY More Hectic in Disney World

If you thought waking up at 7AM to get a boarding group for Rise of the Resistance (back when the ride only used boarding groups) or (more recently) Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure was stressful, GET READY. Recently, Disney World launched its NEW Genie, Genie+, and Individual Attraction Selection Services — the...
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

What is Still Closed at Walt Disney World?

Disney World officially reopened in July 2020, well over a year ago. While the parks were open, initially there were many WDW elements that remained shuttered well after the reopening. For example, the Port Orleans resorts are just opening their doors this month. Nearly everything has finally resumed operations, but there are still a few Walt Disney World features that continue to remain closed these include:
TRAVEL
allears.net

Pay-Per-Ride Option Sold Out for Disney World’s Most Popular Attraction

Welcome to the future: Disney Genie+ has arrived in Disney World. Disney debuted two new paid services that allow guests to skip the lines at their favorite attractions called Individual Attraction Selection (IAS) and Genie+. Now that we were finally able to test out Disney’s new paid FastPass systems, we’ve...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (10/18/21): Systematic Destruction of Walt Disney Imagineering, Floridian Way Re-Route Permit, Movie Release Dates Pushed Back, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort 50th Anniversary Merchandise, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 18, 2021.
TRAVEL
