Disney World Could Be Reopening Another Fan-Favorite Attraction
Disney World could be bringing back another fan-favorite Magic Kingdom attraction. Earlier this week, Disney's in-house construction company filed a permit for "general construction" for the Enchanted Tales with Belle location. As with most permits, details weren't provided, but it stands to reason that Disney could be doing some work on the site before they reopen the attraction to visitors. No return date or announcement has been given for Enchanted Tales with Belle, so keep in mind that this is all informed speculation based on construction permits.comicbook.com
Comments / 0