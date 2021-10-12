CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elk, Wilson, southwestern Neosho, northern Montgomery, northeastern Chautauqua and south central Woodson Counties through 700 PM CDT At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Longton, or 15 miles southeast of Howard, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Neodesha, Fredonia, Thayer, Altoona, Longton, Elk City, Buffalo, Elk Falls, Sycamore, Benedict, New Albany, Earlton, Lake Parsons, Buxton, Elk City Lake, Rose, Elk City State Park and Hale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

