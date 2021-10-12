CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckham County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Greer by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Greer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL GREER AND EASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Carter, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Carter and Delhi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Sayre, OK
County
Beckham County, OK
County
Greer County, OK
City
Elk City, OK
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#18 08 00

Comments / 0

Community Policy