Make a Difference Day 2021—Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon

Hayward, California
Hayward, California
 10 days ago
The Hayward Keep Hayward Clean and Green Task Force is partnering with Cal State University East Bay to hold a special clean-up and beautification event in the Tennyson Corridor neighborhood of South Hayward from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Make a Difference Day is an annual community service-focused event held the fourth Saturday in October. It provides an opportunity to meet neighbors, learn about money saving City green programs, and make a real difference and earn community service hours pitching in to pick up, clean up and landscape.

The Make a Difference Day beautification and clean-up event will be held and branch out from Weekes Park, 27182 Patrick Ave., at Tennyson Road and Patrick Avenue.

Online pre-registration is available here before 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Same-day registration is available at the event starting at 8 a.m.

Adult supervision is not provided at this event by the City of Hayward. All volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by supervising adult. For more information, check out the Make a Difference Day event page here on the City of Hayward website.





Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

