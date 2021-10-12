Make a Difference Day 2021—Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon

The Hayward Keep Hayward Clean and Green Task Force is partnering with Cal State University East Bay to hold a special clean-up and beautification event in the Tennyson Corridor neighborhood of South Hayward from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Make a Difference Day is an annual community service-focused event held the fourth Saturday in October. It provides an opportunity to meet neighbors, learn about money saving City green programs, and make a real difference and earn community service hours pitching in to pick up, clean up and landscape.

The Make a Difference Day beautification and clean-up event will be held and branch out from Weekes Park, 27182 Patrick Ave., at Tennyson Road and Patrick Avenue.

Online pre-registration is available here before 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Same-day registration is available at the event starting at 8 a.m.

Adult supervision is not provided at this event by the City of Hayward. All volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by supervising adult. For more information, check out the Make a Difference Day event page here on the City of Hayward website.