Child tax credit: October payment coming in three days

By Katie Teague
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next child tax credit payment is coming to eligible parents' bank accounts in just a few days. After that, only two more checks will be sent in 2021 for November and December, with the rest of the credit coming during tax season next year. If your household is waiting to get one of the three monthly checks that have already been sent -- or you haven't received any money at all -- your October payment could be adjusted, depending on your situation.

Related
CBS News

U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

The U.S. Treasury is amending a plan to track more Americans' bank accounts to limit tax evasion by the wealthy after the proposal garnered severe pushback from the finance industry and conservative politicians. Under the proposal, first introduced in May, banks would report to the Internal Revenue Service several new...
INCOME TAX
WKRC

If you received this letter, the IRS wants some of your stimulus money back

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Millions of people have been helped by the money distributed by the American Rescue Plan. The bill signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March sent $1,400 checks directly to most people. It also massively expanded money available to people through the tax code. Most notably, the Child Tax Credit was expanded by at least $1,000, and the first half of the credit is being delivered to eligible families every month between August and December 2021 to the tune of $15 billion in each of those payments.
BALTIMORE, OH
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
leedaily.com

The IRS sent out the October CTC payment

The Treasury Department announced Friday that the fourth advance child tax credit (CTC) direct payments were carried out, totaling over $15 billion to the households of over 61 million children. The department claimed to have paid more than $61 billion to families since July when the first of the advance payments was issued.
U.S. POLITICS
MyChesCo

IRS Sets Forth Required Information for a Valid Research Credit Claim for Refund

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS has set forth the information that taxpayers will be required to include for a research credit claim for refund to be considered valid. Existing Treasury Regulations require that for a refund claim to be valid, it must set forth sufficient facts to apprise IRS of the basis of the claim. The Chief Counsel memorandum will be used to improve tax administration with clearer instructions for eligible taxpayers to claim the credit while reducing the number of disputes over such claims.
PERSONAL FINANCE
leedaily.com

A New Requirement Decided by IRS for R&D Credit Refund Claims

The IRS Office of Chief Counsel has decided that new requirements will be applicable for the information from companies that are filling out claims for tax refunds for research credit tax. The agency has revealed it in a Chief Counsel Memorandum. The company said it wants access to more details on companies that are asking for research credit claims for the respective year. And the companies will have to identify and elaborate on all the research activities they have performed. Along with that, the individuals who performed the research and what was their mission has to be mentioned.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Fourth Child Tax Credit Installment Arrives Today

Another batch of Child Tax Credit is on its way. Though September's jobs reports pointed to fewer new hirings than economists were hoping for, there was some positive news as well. Last month, the national unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%, marking the lowest level of joblessness since the beginning of the pandemic. Seeing as how weekly jobless claims have been on a decline, that news wasn't too surprising.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WKRC

New payments arrive Friday. Here's how many more are coming.

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - New payments will arrive in bank accounts by the end of the week - specifically, October 15. This payment was made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. This same plan sent a $1,400 payment directly to most Americans. It was the third payment of its kind.
BALTIMORE, OH
Fatherly

Check Your Bank Account—Fourth Child Tax Credit Arrives Today

Millions of American parents woke up this morning to slightly fuller bank accounts. That’s because the fourth advance Child Tax Credit payment—a signature achievement of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan—went out last night. The payments of up to $300 for kids five and under and $250 for kids six to...
INCOME TAX

