Take the survey to help reduce Hayward’s exposure to natural disasters

The Hayward Fire Department is requesting the help of Hayward residents as it develops and refines strategies for reducing community risk of loss of life and property damage due to natural disasters.

The information gathered will contribute to an update of the City of Hayward’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which received its last revision in 2016. Residents can help by completing the planning survey, which is available in both English and Spanish.

The federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 calls for localities to produce and adopt Local Hazard Mitigation Plans (LHMPs) to be eligible to receive planning and preparation grants and fully funded federal assistance following a natural disaster.

The purpose of the plans is to guide hazard mitigation activities. This year, as part of the update, the City of Hayward is renaming the document the Hayward Resiliency as its scope is broadened to take into account planning and activities that go beyond preparing for natural disasters.

A copy of the 2016 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan is available here on the Hayward Fire Department website.