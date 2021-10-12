CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Take the survey to help reduce Hayward's exposure to natural disasters

Hayward, California
Hayward, California
 10 days ago
The Hayward Fire Department is requesting the help of Hayward residents as it develops and refines strategies for reducing community risk of loss of life and property damage due to natural disasters.

The information gathered will contribute to an update of the City of Hayward’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which received its last revision in 2016. Residents can help by completing the planning survey, which is available in both English and Spanish.

The federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 calls for localities to produce and adopt Local Hazard Mitigation Plans (LHMPs) to be eligible to receive planning and preparation grants and fully funded federal assistance following a natural disaster.

The purpose of the plans is to guide hazard mitigation activities. This year, as part of the update, the City of Hayward is renaming the document the Hayward Resiliency as its scope is broadened to take into account planning and activities that go beyond preparing for natural disasters.

A copy of the 2016 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan is available here on the Hayward Fire Department website.

Hayward, California

Hayward, California

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

