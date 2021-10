Fear is a normal human emotion. There’s no shame in being afraid of something. However, when fear starts to overpower your life or hold you back, that can become a problem. God doesn’t want us to be fearful; He wants us to face our issues head-on or give our problems to Him and not worry about the rest. Fighting fear with faith can be a challenge, but anything is possible with God. Psalms 34:4 says God can free you of all your fears if you pray to Him. Here are a few ways to fight fear with faith and get back to the life that God has prepared for you.

RELIGION ・ 10 HOURS AGO