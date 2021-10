The news that every Florida Panthers fan has been waiting for is about to happen. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the team has signed a long-term extension with Aleksander Barkov, their star center, inking a new eight-year contract that will kick in for the 2022-23 season. The deal will carry an average annual value of $10M according to Friedman, with the majority of the money coming in the form of signing bonuses. The contract is expected to be officially announced Friday afternoon.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO