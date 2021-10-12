CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Study indicates Duluth could prosper as port of call for cruise ships

By Peter Passi
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the port of Duluth weighs the merits of investing substantially in a cruise ship terminal or some more modest facility to process international travelers, a recently published analysis could help guide local decision-makers. The report concluded that the cruise ship industry potentially could bring dozens of jobs and millions of dollars in new annual revenues to the Twin Ports region in time.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Great Lakes' shipping's 'untapped potential': Duluth-Superior port sees opportunity in crisis

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority announced this week it would begin accepting maritime cargo containers at its Clure Public Marine Terminal for the first time. Until now, the Port Authority and its multimodal service with Lake Superior Warehousing, Duluth Cargo Connect, could only handle cargo containers moving through the terminal on rail and truck, not off ships.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cruise Industry Could Cause Boost in Duluth Economy

DULUTH, Minn. — In 2022 the Viking cruise ship will be in the Great Lakes and Duluth is poised to reap the benefits. A report published by UMD’s Bureau of Business and Economics revealing initial visits would have a small economic impact, but over time it could add 60 jobs annually and more than five million dollars in added spending throughout the city.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

The Duluth Haunted Ship returns

The USS William A. Irvin kicked off its season as the Duluth Haunted ship Thursday evening. According to the ship’s website, during the self-guided tours on the ship, “Your worst nightmares will come to life and it will seem like they will never end. Starting in the engine room you will travel through the ship until you land in your final destination that is below the freezing waters of Lake Superior in the maze of terror.”
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Business
khns.org

Skagway waves goodbye to the last cruise ship of 2021

The last ship of the shortened cruise season visited Skagway on Tuesday. KHNS’ Mike Swasey wandered through downtown to get reactions from local businesses and cruise passengers on a rainy, cold October day. I live less than a block away from Skagway Spirits Distillery and was surprised to see the...
Sand Hills Express

Cruise ships to return to San Francisco with record 127 port calls expected

Cruises to and from San Francisco are expected to return on Monday with a record number of port calls expected for the upcoming year, Mayor London N. Breed and the Port of San Francisco announced Friday. The return comes after a 19-month cruise hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and arrives with updated health protocols.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Grimes
AccuWeather

Beast of a bomb cyclone is set to wallop the West Coast

A beast of a bomb cyclone will take shape just off the coast of the northwestern United States and western Canada later this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it will rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes from the Atlantic this season. The powerful storm will bring dangerous and damaging impacts up and down the West Coast, but the precipitation it will deliver to parts of California, Oregon and Washington is greatly needed.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Port Authority#The Viking Cruise Line#The Twin Ports#Visit Duluth#Viking
cbslocal.com

Lake Tahoe Status Is Terminal

Lake Tahoe is terminal. That's a technical way to explain water isn't flowing out of the lake. It won't always be like this, but the consequences of an extended drought go beyond the waterline.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In December

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS San Francisco

Supply Chain Issues: Port Of Oakland Officials Issue Plea For More Cargo Ships To Unload

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While freighters languish in the waters off the Southern California coast, Port Of Oakland officials issued a plea Tuesday to shipping companies, asking them to reroute their vessels to the docks of their massive facility. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are now running 24/7 operations on the orders of President Joe Biden, hoping to end the backlog of ships and their cargo which has led to nationwide shortages and raising consumer prices. Still freighters are backed in a holding pattern off the coast. That’s not case in Oakland, the West Coast’s second largest shipping facility. “There’s...
OAKLAND, CA
Long Beach Post

‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain

Poor trade policy and “more than a decade of underinvestment” in West Coast ports have left the agencies vulnerable, the LA Port director said, to the challenges caused by the uptick in cargo they’re now seeing. The post ‘Decade of underinvestment’: San Pedro Bay port executives call for systemic change in supply chain appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy