Festival

Annual Mariachi Festival returns Friday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall Plaza

 10 days ago
Mariachi bands, a taco-eating contest and an outdoor market celebrating Mexico’s food and art will be highlights of the 11th annual Hayward Mariachi Festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at City Hall Plaza, 777 B Street.

The free family-friendly event is hosted by the Hayward Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Roundtable, the City of Hayward, and the Downtown Hayward Improvement Association. Guest should bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The event is built around music, and this year’s featured performers are Mariachi Mexicanisimo de Raymundo Coronado, Hayward—with additional performers to be announced in the coming days.

In a break with tradition, this year’s event will not include school groups due the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but the hope is that they can return for the event in 2022. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks or other face-coverings and practice social distancing.

The taco-eating contest is sponsored by Jorge Espinosa and his team at El Taquito Restaurant Dos. Specialty beverages will be served, including margaritas, sangria and Mexican beer. For more information watch the Hayward Chamber of Commerce social media sites or call the Chamber of Commerce at (510) 537-2424.

ABOUT

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

