Annual Mariachi Festival returns Friday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall Plaza

Mariachi bands, a taco-eating contest and an outdoor market celebrating Mexico’s food and art will be highlights of the 11th annual Hayward Mariachi Festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at City Hall Plaza, 777 B Street.

The free family-friendly event is hosted by the Hayward Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Roundtable, the City of Hayward, and the Downtown Hayward Improvement Association. Guest should bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The event is built around music, and this year’s featured performers are Mariachi Mexicanisimo de Raymundo Coronado, Hayward—with additional performers to be announced in the coming days.

In a break with tradition, this year’s event will not include school groups due the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but the hope is that they can return for the event in 2022. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks or other face-coverings and practice social distancing.

The taco-eating contest is sponsored by Jorge Espinosa and his team at El Taquito Restaurant Dos. Specialty beverages will be served, including margaritas, sangria and Mexican beer. For more information watch the Hayward Chamber of Commerce social media sites or call the Chamber of Commerce at (510) 537-2424.