Friday marks tax deadline to qualify for California stimulus checks

By Tracy Bloom
The deadline for Californians to submit their 2020 tax return and be considered for a Golden State Stimulus check is quickly approaching.

This Friday marks the last day most Californians can turn in their taxes and still be eligible for a payment of up to $1,100, according to the state’s Franchise Tax Board.

That’s because the payments are primarily based off of last year’s taxes, with one of the main qualifications being that the resident reported earnings between $1 and $75,000 (adjusted gross income and wages) last year.

California issues more Golden State Stimulus checks, including 1st by mail

( Oct. 15 is also the IRS’s deadline for people who previously asked for an extension on their 2020 tax returns.)

Other stipulations include a valid Social Security Number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and that the taxpayer can’t be claimed by anyone else as a dependent.

The Franchise Tax Board notes that Californians who apply for an ITIN by Oct. 15 will have an additional four months to file their state income taxes and still possibly be eligible for a Golden State Stimulus payment.

California stimulus checks will start going out by mail soon; here’s when you could get yours

Under the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) program, eligible Californians will receive a payment of $600, and an extra $500 if they claimed at least one dependent on their 2020 taxes, bringing the total maximum amount to $1,100.

Some recipients of the first Golden State Stimulus (GSS I) payment earlier this year may also qualify for an additional payment of $500 if they previously claimed a dependent.

California has an online resource which helps residents determine whether they are eligible and how much they could qualify for under the program.

California stimulus checks start going out: How to check if you qualify and for what amount

The third round of payments was issued last week and it included the first batch of paper checks to be sent out by mail.

So far, California has distributed more than 3.3 million Golden State Stimulus II payments, with a total valuation of more than $2.3 billion, officials said.

More information about the Golden Stimulus II program can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

KGET

Kern parents and teachers gather against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some local parents and teachers grapple with the question: Should COVID-19 vaccines be required for students to go to school? Teachers, parents and students from all across Kern county came together to strategize a plan to go against the vaccine mandate in California. “We can start a recall on every elected […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County to participate in COVID-19 antibody study

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will be participating in CalScope’s second antibody study to help health professionals determine how many Californians have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Surveys and a free finger-prick blood sample antibody test will randomly be sent out to households in Alameda, El Dorado, Kern, Los Angeles, Monterey, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Rudy Salas announces candidacy for 21st Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D – Bakersfield) announced Monday he is running for Congress in hopes of unseating Republican incumbent Rep. David Valadao. Salas made the announcement Monday morning in Bakersfield. He joins a growing list of Democratic candidates in the June 2022 primary for the 21st District seat including: Delano Mayor […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
