The Center for Plain Language recently issued its 10th annual report card for fiscal 2021, which looks at how agencies’ websites comply with the 2010 Plain Writing Act that seeks to eliminate jargon in federal communications. As for writing quality, “overall the average writing grade was a B-, unchanged from last year,” said the center. “But this year’s average was pulled down by poor marks for the [Freedom of Information Act] request pages, where the average grade was a C+.” However, “agencies are doing a better job communicating about the pandemic” due to major improvements from the Treasury Department, Social Security Administration, Housing and Urban Development Department and Small Business Administration.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO