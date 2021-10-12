CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward introduces new participatory budgeting initiative called the People’s Budget

Hayward, California
 10 days ago
The City of Hayward is introducing a new participatory budgeting process through which residents will be able to submit and vote on proposals to increase community connections in their neighborhoods.

Through the new People’s Budget pilot project to run from Sept. 2021 through December 2022, the City will be divided up into six sectors and each sector will be allocated between $50,000 to $70,000 depending on population size and income level.

There are no restrictions on the types of proposals to be considered by residents for funding—provided they connect neighbors and build community. The proposals receiving the highest number of resident votes will be funded.

To begin, residents are invited to sign-up during the month of October to serve as volunteer delegates. Delegates will receive orientation and training from City staff on how to involve neighbors, organize community meetings and draft resident proposals for potential funding.

The deadline to sign-up to become a People’s Budget sector delegate is Oct. 31. To learn more, to see the People’s Budget sectors map, or to use a special interactive map to suggest or like a proposal—go to the participatory budgeting project page here on the City of Hayward website.

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

