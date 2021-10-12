CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

cbs17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday. Officials also announcedticket prices. A one-day ticket for the central Florida park will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual pass...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
blooloop.com

blooloop 50 Theme Park and Museum Influencer lists announced

During a live session at blooloop V-Expo 2021, a three-day virtual event for the global attractions industry, this year’s blooloop 50 Theme Park Influencer and blooloop 50 Museum Influencer lists were revealed. These lists recognise individuals who have made a real difference over the last 12 months, and are driving their sector forward during a challenging time.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Universal and Pokémon Announce Partnership For New Theme Park Experience

Universal recently opened their brand new major theme park expansion, Super Nintendo World, at Universal Studios Japan. Now, we have just learned that Universal is also partnering with another big name company — Pokémon!. That’s right — Universal Studios Japan and Pokémon have just announced a new partnership which is...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Theme-Park Wearables

Disney has announced the launch of the 'MagicBand+,' an upgraded wearable device that will provide Disney Theme Park attendees with greater levels of interactivity. The new wearable comes as an updated version of the 'MagicBand,' which was first released in 2013. Much like the original model, the 'MagicBand+' will be...
ELECTRONICS
bizjournals

Legoland Florida reveals new Peppa Pig theme park opening date

Legoland Florida's newest theme park based off the hit animated TV series Peppa Pig will debut Feb. 24. The new theme park is a separate from Legoland Florida, meaning it will have its own admission gate. The attraction began ticket and annual pass sales on Oct. 12 with general admission starting at $34.99-$174.99 at the gate for single-, two- and three-day passes. Annual passes are $74.99 and include block-out dates around holidays in mid-April, late May, early September, late November and late December.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

One Hour Away from Disney World – Peppa Pig Is Moving In!

We won’t tell Mickey Mouse, but do you ever visit other Central Florida Theme Parks when you visit Walt Disney World Resort? We’ll be honest and say we may have visited Harry Potter over at Universal a time or two, or spotted a whale friend at SeaWorld. Well, now, for all those Disney fans that may also have little ones in love with Peppa Pig… you’ll want to listen. Shh… Peppa Pig is moving to Central Florida – roughly one hour away from Walt Disney World!
TRAVEL
citysurfingorlando.com

World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in Central Florida Feb 2022 .. #PeppaPigFlorida @PeppaPigFlorida

The grand opening for the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park, to be located in Central Florida, has just been announced, and the date will be February 24, 2022. As I mentioned previously, the all-new park will feature six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more “oinktastic” experiences, just steps away from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort, making it the perfect combination vacation for families!
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Parks#Central Florida#Ap#Showtime Arena#Legoland Florida
CBS Miami

Walt Disney World Debuts “Genie” And “Genie+” Which Create Customized Daily Itineraries

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie. On Tuesday, they debut their new “Genie” and “Genie+” systems. According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary. Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15. Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Dramatic stand-off between a large saltwater croc and TWO hungry sharks is captured on camera by a terrified fisherman

Incredible footage has resurfaced showing a large saltwater crocodile floating above two sharks, with the fishermen surrounding the trio filming in awe of the encounter. The vision, which was originally captured in May 2017, has since resurfaced on Facebook, showing the dramatic moment in Western Australia's Kimberley region. Posted on...
ANIMALS
WAVY News 10

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Tuna? Is Tuna Safe For Cats?

The answer to that question is yes, most cats can safely eat some tuna, but only in moderation and only under certain conditions. In some circumstances, tuna can be very harmful to cats. Here's what you should know about feeding tuna to cats. The post Can Cats Eat Tuna? Is Tuna Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
KRDO News Channel 13

Venetucci Farm host kindergartners for free pumpkin tradition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- With Halloween just twelve days away, the only thing even cuter than little kids and pumpkins -- is annual free pumpkin day today at the iconic Venetucci Farm.  It's a half-century Colorado Springs tradition. They're free, with just one rule: The child must be able to pick it up themselves. The post Venetucci Farm host kindergartners for free pumpkin tradition appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
SPY

Get 35% Off Hasbro & Nerf Guns Today Only and Save Some Money on Early Christmas Shopping

As we head into the Christmas shopping season, major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart are grappling with potential supply chain disruptions. Anecdotally, our own grandparents are largely freaking out about the possibility that there won’t be enough Christmas gifts for everyone this year. We think a lot of these concerns are overblown, but there are genuine concerns about product inventory. That’s why Walmart just released its Black Friday deals a whole 45 days early, and why Amazon is offering some truly incredible deals lately to try and entice shoppers to get their Christmas present hunting done ASAP. Lately, we’ve seen Amazon...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy