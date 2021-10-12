CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio law banning mandatory vaccinations in public schools goes into effect Wednesday

By Cris Belle
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Things are changing for Ohio school districts thinking about requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. DeWine says he’s still against vaccine mandates, offers update on Vax-2-School

Starting tomorrow , an Ohio law goes into effect that bans mandatory vaccinations in public schools.

House Bill 244, signed into law in July , says that public schools and colleges cannot require someone to receive a vaccine that has not been fully approved by United States Food and Drug Administration.

It also says public schools and colleges cannot discriminate against someone who has not gotten the vaccine by requiring them to do activities that differ from those who have been vaccinated.

Gabby Petito was not pregnant, coroner confirms

The bill, seen below, also says this ban doesn’t apply to hospitals owned or operated by a state institution of higher education.

As of now, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full FDA approval for anyone 16 and older. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine remains under emergency use authorization for those 12-16 years old.

Jon Gotti
6d ago

UNITED NON-COMPLIANCE IS THE ONLY WAY FORWARD. IF PEOPLE KEEP COMPLYING THIS WILL NEVER END. THEY WILL CONTINUE TO SAY YOU NEED MORE INJECTIONS AND MORE RESTRICTIONS ON AND ON UNTIL YOUR FREEDOM IS GONE OR UNTIL YOU ARE DEAD. THIS WAS NEVER ABOUT A VIRUS. this is unrestricted biological warfare and psychological warfare operations being waged against the American people and the world.

Ryan2112
6d ago

My kids aren't getting vaccinated. It use to be follow the science until they tried to push this. Kids are extremely low risk, the science literally says it. They are just try to cram more and more down people's throats. Good for Ohio getting this right

Peggy Brister
6d ago

Thank God! My kids will NOT get this covid vaccine. They have had their required vaccines and that's all they are getting. About time that Ohio stands up to this so called "President" and says NO!!

