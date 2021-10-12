CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winter Haven, FL

Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday. Officials also announced ticket prices. A one-day ticket for the central Florida park will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual pass costs $79.99. The new park is also offering several combo deals for Legoland and its waterpark. Based on the popular preschool animated television series, the new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park, but will be separately ticketed, according to a news release.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Cypress Gardens, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Parks#Central Florida#Showtime Arena#Legoland Florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy