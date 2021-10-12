CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

We can’t believe how cheap AirPods Pro are at Staples today

By Katie King
Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTired of tangled earbud cords? Ready to take the plunge and get your own pair of Apple AirPods to pair with your iPhone or iPad for your daily commute, workout, or streaming? Right now, you can take advantage of the excellent AirPods deals going on today at Staples. You can get the standard Apple AirPods in-ear wireless headphones with charging case for just $169, or you can choose the Apple AirPods Pro with charging case for just $199. Whichever you choose, you’ll experience quality sound with Apple’s popular earbud headphones. Looking for a new iPad, MacBook, or iPhone to pair with your new AirPods? Check out the other Apple deals going on today.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 3

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

You know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal

Sure, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not in any way resemble its rumors, which led to disappointment for some Apple Watch fans. But, uou know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal. José Adorno for 9to5Mac:. It’s true, the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t bring...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 is great — but it suffers from one major flaw

The reviews are in, and all four iPhone 13 models have set the standard for smartphones once again. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is pretty close to perfect with improved cameras, impressive battery life and a stellar display with a dynamically adjusting refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro is essentially the same, only $100 cheaper. And the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have their strengths, too — they're certainly more than afterthoughts to the iPhone 13 Pro options.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This is the CHEAPEST 50-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

Upgrading your home theater setup won’t cost you your entire savings if you take advantage of 4K TV deals, with QLED TV deals now also more affordable. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that your browse Vizio TV deals, with the brand offering 50-inch TV deals like this $100 discount for this 50-inch QLED 4K TV that brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $750.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Apple Products#Staples#In Ear Headphones#Airpods#Bluetooth Earbuds#Macbooks
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
MacRumors Forums

You May Not Want to Buy the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro: Here's Why

Users considering purchasing the iPhone 13 Pro or ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max with the base level 128GB of storage should be aware that it misses out on functionality that comes with higher storage configurations. One of the main new features to come to the iPhone 13 and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌...
CELL PHONES
Houston Chronicle

How to remain powerful

Even though my new iPhone 13 Pro Max has the best battery life of any iPhone I’ve ever owned (or tested), I still suffer from FOROOJ (Fear of Running Out of Juice). But old habits die hard, so I still top off my iPhone battery whenever possible, even though it’s unnecessary with my new phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 down to lowest-ever price at Best Buy — but hurry!

Thanks to Black Friday deals, you can invest in new types of products as the prices are cheaper. This might be the time for you to take advantage of Black Friday smartwatch deals, especially since there are some Best Buy Black Friday deals that are already available. The retailer is offering a $50 discount on the GPS, 42mm version of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, bringing the wearable device’s price down to $300, from its original price of $350 — it’s lowest-ever price.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple AirPods 3: Everything you need to know

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever. Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. AirPods 3...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Everyone is Buying Up These $99 Samsung Earbuds

Samsung is offering a number of deals on Amazon right now which gives you the chance to score some deep discounts across many of the company’s most popular gadgets. Among the best Samsung deals: $50 off its Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and it’s popular fast wireless charging stand for just $29. This sale also brings the best-selling Galaxy Buds Plus down to their lowest price ever. Regularly $149+, the new discount brings Samsung’s true wireless earbuds down to just $99 – a $50 discount. Multiple colors are available as part of the deal. Amazon Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $99.99 The totally wireless earbuds were...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: All the upgrades we expect to see

Update, Oct. 18: Apple hosted its fourth launch event of 2021 today. Here's everything announced. We got a first look at the AirPods 3rd-gen, as well as the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Plus, Apple unveiled new colors for the HomePod Mini and an Apple Music 'Voice' plan. Original story follows.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: JBL Just Dropped the Price on These Long-Lasting Earbuds to Under $60

What makes for a great set of earbuds? For us, that means a reliable battery, excellent sound and a good amount of ear comfort. Today, you won’t find a better earbuds deal that checks all the boxes than this sale on JBL’s wireless earbuds. Instead of the regular $100 price tag, the audio brand has discounted its Bluetooth earbuds to only $59.95. Courtesy Amazon Buy: JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds $59.95 That translates to a massive 40% off the $99.95 retail value on these top-rated inner-ear headphones. That also means you’ll have a spare $40 to spend on, say, a very, very...
RETAIL
Apple Insider

New AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max firmware updates are now available

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As part of a wide update, Apple has issued new firmware revisions forAirPods, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4, and Powerbeats Pro.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How to use Conversation Boost with AirPods Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's latest hearing technology is now available onAirPods Pro, and it's easy to use — but oddly fiddly to set up. This could be...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple debuts AirPods 3 with new design, spatial audio, and more

During its October special event, Apple finally unveiled the third-generation of its popular wireless earbuds. AirPods 3 features a new design based on AirPods Pro, but this time with a universal fit and Spatial Audio support. AirPods 3 looks quite similar to AirPods Pro, with a shorter stem, more in-ear...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy