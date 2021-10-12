Nobody Can Replace Wendy Williams
Anyone who watches daytime television (there are dozens of us) knows that there is nobody on air like Wendy Williams. Since 2008, Williams has occupied an irreplaceable space of her own. Who else could come up with “Dula Peep?” Name me one daytime host who could replicate this truly shocking moment on air, surprising even superfans. You can’t. It was just two Halloweens ago that Williams was scared of an audience member in a horror mask, something that makes me laugh no matter how many times I watch it.www.gawker.com
