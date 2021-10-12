CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City Calendar

cityofvallejo.net
 7 days ago

Location Vallejo City Hall, Council Chambers, 2nd Floor, 555 Santa Clara Street. Agendas can be viewed on the City Agendas & Videos webpage. Agendas are posted a minimum of 72 hours in advance for regular meetings and 24 hours in advance for special meetings.

cityofvallejo.net

Comments / 0

Related
David Heitz

Denver business owners want more homeless encampment sweeps

One Denver business owner said Monday that encampment sweeps work, and others pleaded with the City Council to step up the cleanups. It comes at a time when the city is suing the person behind a November bond question that would require Denver to clean up encampments within three days of a complaint.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Denver: City Council Moves Forward With $400 Bonuses For Vaccinated Employees

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is moving forward with a proposal to give $400 bonuses to city employees who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The council still needs to approve the measure at their next meeting. If the council does approve it, vaccinated employees could see the bonus on their Nov. 26 paychecks. (credit: Getty Images) As of Oct. 1, 98.7% of city and county employees had complied with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. There are 653 employees who received exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Fourteen more are under review. “Those employees are still eligible for the program, but they have...
DENVER, CO
Daily News Of Newburyport

Housing complex proposed for Route 1 at Haley's

NEWBURYPORT — Haley’s Ice Cream, a local institution for almost 20 years, could be demolished to make way for a 94-unit, four-story housing complex proposed by property owner Louis Minicucci Jr. of MINCO Development Corp. The proposal, which includes 24 affordable housing units, calls for 11 three-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom, 29...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council Chambers#The City Agendas Videos
CBS Denver

Adams County Announces Intent To Leave Tri-County Health Department

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More change could soon be on the horizon for the Tri-County Health Department. The Adams County Board of Commissioners plans to give notice to TCHD about its intentions on leaving the group. Douglas County commissioners voted to leave the agency in September after months of contention. Commissioners in Adams County plan to bring up a resolution at its Oct. 26 public hearing. The county says it will remain with TCDH through December of 2022, as it’s legally obligated. (credit: CBS) Then, the next month, the county will start using its own health department. Commissioner and Board Chair Eva Henry says Douglas...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing Project For Homeless Residents

DENVER (CBS4) – An affordable housing project for people experiencing homelessness in Denver is underway. Ground broke for the new development near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue on Tuesday. The $17 million project, named Rhonda’s Place, will offer 49 income-restricted unites. People earning up to 30% of the area median income are eligible, up to $22,050 for a single-person household. Support services, including disability and mental health needs, will also be available to help tenants avoid homelessness. Features will include community space, shared laundry facilities, and meeting rooms as well as an enclosed outdoor space with a dog run and garden. There are 13 bus stops nearby. The project is expected to be finished by December of 2022.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGET

Sheriff Youngblood appointed to Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. (KGET) — House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy appointed Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood to the State and Local Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board today. The review board is within the U.S. Department of Justice and is comprised of men and women who are extremely knowledgeable in the field of state and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

More Than 50 New Speed Lumps Could Be Coming To Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Councilmembers will consider a plan this week to slow down drivers in residential neighborhoods.   They’re expected to vote on the 2021 speed lump project during Tuesday’s city council meeting. It includes plans for more than 50 speed lumps – which are modified speed bumps that allow emergency vehicles and buses to pass through but require most other drivers to slow down.   Each speed lump costs about $4,000 on average. The program would total about $208,000, including signage and striping, and it would be paid for with funding from the city’s vision zero safety program – so no money from the general fund would be used.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WDVM 25

MCDOT announces guide to improve accessibility for people with vision disabilities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is creating new ways to improve accessibility for people with vision disabilities. MCDOT has a guide design titled Planning and Designing Streets to be Safer and More Accessible for People with Vision Disabilities. According to the department, this guide will work to create accessibility […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Boston

Revere Beach Parking Meters Removed

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR said this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.
REVERE, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Lynn’s Mayoral Contenders Clash Over Housing, Growth

This fall, a mayoral race in the city of Lynn will be a referendum over the city’s future, and affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in debates between the two final candidates. Lynn is a mid-sized gateway city with excellent transit connections to Boston (and more bus and...
BOSTON, MA
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore forum seeks public input on plan to reduce police interaction with those in mental health crises

Baltimore police and city officials will host an online forum Tuesday seeking public feedback on a plan to increase emergency counseling resources to reduce the number of interactions people experiencing a behavioral or mental health crisis have with police. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials from the police department, Behavioral Health System Baltimore and Mayor Brandon Scott’s office ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy