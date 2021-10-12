CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Conflicting Biden and Abbott vaccine rules leave Texas businesses confused

By Maggie Glynn
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FwIM_0cPImUee00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas businesses are left questioning whether to follow the state or the federal government, the day after Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning any entity in Texas from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, the Biden administration issued an executive order requiring federal contractors to get the shot. President Biden also instructed OSHA to create a rule that would mandate businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.

There’s a $1,000 maximum fine for any entity that does not comply with the Governor’s latest order.

Nexstar Media reached out to the Governor’s office asking if any entities had been fined for opposing his previous orders with similar penalties, but his office said that would be enforced by local and state law enforcement. So far, Nexstar has not gotten any reports of this happening.

Both Texas-based Southwest Airlines and American Airlines issued statements Tuesday, saying they will be sticking with the federal government’s orders.

“According to the President’s Executive Order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the President’s Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor,” a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said in part,

“We will continue to follow all Orders closely and keep our Employees updated on any potential changes to existing policies,” the spokesperson continued.

But some businesses and corporations are still evaluating their options.

“If you’re a business that falls within the federal mandate, you’ll go ahead and do that or continue to do that,” Texas Politics Project director Jim Henson said, “If you’re somebody who’s inclined to resist this, well, the governor has given those folks some degree of rationale, if not completely legal cover, to do that.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R – Texas) said he’s waiting to see how state lawmakers handle the issue since the Governor also added the topic to this special session’s agenda.

“As a recovering lawyer, and a recovering judge and former Attorney General, I think the limitations placed on government by our constitution are important to protecting our individual freedom. So I think that debate will occur where it needs to occur, which is in the halls of the legislature,” Sen. Cornyn said.

State Rep. James White, (R – Hillister), already filed a bill this session that would make Abbott’s order state law.

“Transparency is not always evident in an executive order. When you have it legislatively, legislative lawmaking, you have open hearings, you bring in experts, you bring in both sides of the coin,” Rep. White explained.

Rep. White said he believes Pres. Biden’s orders are unconstitutional, which is why he thinks the state has this authority.

“That is the government using businesses as an agent to actually achieve something that the government wants to achieve, not necessarily the business,” White said.

But, Democrats say the same of the Governor’s order.

“I think the Governor has far-exceeded his power under the emergency act here in Texas,” U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D – Austin) said in Austin Tuesday.

Either way, it’s expected to end up in the courts.

“The question remains whether what the legislature will do in terms of actually legally mandating. And then what, what usually happens in this situation is then somebody files a lawsuit, and it goes to court,” Cornyn said.

There’s only one week left in this special session, but bills like Rep. White’s have already been filed prior to the Governor’s call. One is set for a hearing in committee on Wednesday, already.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo District working to #EndTheStreak of deaths on Texas roadways

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Do your part, be safe, drive smart.” That’s the message from the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation as the agency aims to end the streak of deaths on Texas roadways. “Sadly, it’s been almost 21 years since we’ve gone one day without a death on Texas roadways,” said […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APH reports 130 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 75 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 75 recoveries in the Amarillo area. APH said Potter County has 66 new cases and 30 recoveries. In Randall County, 64 new cases were reported along with 45 recoveries. The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Doggett
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Jim Henson
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Virtual wall’ activating on Southwest border with military’s help, congressman says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked for the Pentagon to oversee the placement of aerostats -- reconnaissance blimps -- along the Southwest border beginning with Texas and in every sector, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar told Border Report on Monday. Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, and vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, said that CBP has requested assistance from the U.S. military to deploy and monitor Tactical Aerostat Systems (TAS), as well as to provide additional aerial and ground support on the border with Mexico.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Osha#Nexstar Media#Southwest Airlines#American Airlines#Texas Politics Project
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1K+
Followers
851
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy