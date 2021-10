Moving to net zero emissions would transform the allocation of resource wealth around the world. Policymakers are starting to assess the potential economic impact. Commodity markets can make or break economies. In the first half of the 19th century, the booming whaling industry made New England rich, and New Bedford, Massachusetts, was probably for a while the most prosperous city in the US. But overharvesting made whaling increasingly difficult and whale oil more expensive, and it was steadily replaced for lighting and lubrication by lard, turpentine, coal gas, kerosene and eventually petroleum, after Edwin Drake struck oil in Pennsylvania in 1859.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO