America used to be a world leader in public transit systems. Now, in a country ruled by cars, these systems have fallen from grace. In the Bay Area, we have three main modes of public transit: Bart, Caltrain, and the bus system. The one thing they all have in common is that they’re not that helpful. Thus, we all need cars to go about our daily lives. In fact, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 86% of Americans commute by car, while only 5% use public transit. This means cars are the second biggest expenditure by Americans, beating only by housing. Despite this lack of public transit use, America can improve and reform its transportations systems with more budgeting.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO