FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the vaping device from R.J. Reynolds can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes. E-cigarettes have been sold in the U.S. for more than a decade with minimal government oversight or...

