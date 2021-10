Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins began his third tenure of work with the Patriots when he resigned with New England yet again this week. Collins first arrived in Foxborough as a second-round pick back in 2013, rising to Pro Bowl status before he was traded to the Browns in 2016. After being released by Cleveland in the 2019 offseason, the veteran returned to the Patriots that fall for an impressive campaign making plays for one of the best defenses in the NFL.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO