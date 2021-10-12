CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

bigcountryhomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday. Officials also announcedticket prices. A one-day ticket for the central Florida park will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual pass...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

Will We Ever Be Free Of The Tyranny Of Peppa Pig?

I can’t remember ever parenting without Peppa Pig by my side. In the 11 years that I’ve been raising my four daughters as an American living in the U.K., she and her family and friends have been everywhere: oinking at me from the television, shrieking “Dinosaur... grr!” from the pages of books, and quite literally speaking to me as I stumble over squeaking Peppa-themed toys, which all seem to have infinite battery life.
TV & VIDEOS
blooloop.com

blooloop 50 Theme Park and Museum Influencer lists announced

During a live session at blooloop V-Expo 2021, a three-day virtual event for the global attractions industry, this year’s blooloop 50 Theme Park Influencer and blooloop 50 Museum Influencer lists were revealed. These lists recognise individuals who have made a real difference over the last 12 months, and are driving their sector forward during a challenging time.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Parks#Central Florida#Ap#Showtime Arena#Legoland Florida
bizjournals

Legoland Florida reveals new Peppa Pig theme park opening date

Legoland Florida's newest theme park based off the hit animated TV series Peppa Pig will debut Feb. 24. The new theme park is a separate from Legoland Florida, meaning it will have its own admission gate. The attraction began ticket and annual pass sales on Oct. 12 with general admission starting at $34.99-$174.99 at the gate for single-, two- and three-day passes. Annual passes are $74.99 and include block-out dates around holidays in mid-April, late May, early September, late November and late December.
FLORIDA STATE
citysurfingorlando.com

World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in Central Florida Feb 2022 .. #PeppaPigFlorida @PeppaPigFlorida

The grand opening for the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park, to be located in Central Florida, has just been announced, and the date will be February 24, 2022. As I mentioned previously, the all-new park will feature six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more “oinktastic” experiences, just steps away from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort, making it the perfect combination vacation for families!
FLORIDA STATE
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Halloween at Theme Parks in 2021

As travel is coming back, so are some holiday traditions. Theme parks are once again celebrating Halloween with special spooky events. Disneyland is offering an Oogie Boogie Bash on select nights, an after-hours event with activities like Mickey’s Trick or Treat and a parade. Hersheypark is having a trick or...
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Walt Disney World Debuts “Genie” And “Genie+” Which Create Customized Daily Itineraries

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie. On Tuesday, they debut their new “Genie” and “Genie+” systems. According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary. Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15. Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
bigcountryhomepage.com

Walk This Way: From Castles to Clouds this weekend in Downtown Abilene

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council is calling all princes, princesses and court jesters to the downtown celebration “Walk This Way: From Castles to Clouds.” The general admission price is $5 per family and includes attending the unveiling of Kurt Wenner’s 3D storybook mural “Flight of the Dragon” behind the T&P Depot and the pedestrian tunnel lighting, a dragon experience and art activities. Food trucks, entertainment by Abilene ISD school groups and a procession down Cypress Street to the Abilene Convention Center for the lighting and dedication of Anthony Howe’s kinetic sculpture “In Cloud Light IV.”
ABILENE, TX
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Dramatic stand-off between a large saltwater croc and TWO hungry sharks is captured on camera by a terrified fisherman

Incredible footage has resurfaced showing a large saltwater crocodile floating above two sharks, with the fishermen surrounding the trio filming in awe of the encounter. The vision, which was originally captured in May 2017, has since resurfaced on Facebook, showing the dramatic moment in Western Australia's Kimberley region. Posted on...
ANIMALS
WAVY News 10

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Tuna? Is Tuna Safe For Cats?

The answer to that question is yes, most cats can safely eat some tuna, but only in moderation and only under certain conditions. In some circumstances, tuna can be very harmful to cats. Here's what you should know about feeding tuna to cats. The post Can Cats Eat Tuna? Is Tuna Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
SPY

Get 35% Off Hasbro & Nerf Guns Today Only and Save Some Money on Early Christmas Shopping

As we head into the Christmas shopping season, major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart are grappling with potential supply chain disruptions. Anecdotally, our own grandparents are largely freaking out about the possibility that there won’t be enough Christmas gifts for everyone this year. We think a lot of these concerns are overblown, but there are genuine concerns about product inventory. That’s why Walmart just released its Black Friday deals a whole 45 days early, and why Amazon is offering some truly incredible deals lately to try and entice shoppers to get their Christmas present hunting done ASAP. Lately, we’ve seen Amazon...
SHOPPING
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Peppa Pig Theme Park Opens 2022

Peppa Pig Theme Park Opens 2022- The grand opening for the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park has been announced for February 24, 2022. Day tickets, Annual Passes and Vacation Packages are now onsale for families with excited “little piggies” to start planning their preschooler’s unforgettable day of adventure. The all-new park will feature six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences, just steps away from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy