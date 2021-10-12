Preliminary hearing begins in Santa Cruz tech entrepreneur killing

SANTA CRUZ — A lengthy court hearing designed to determine if four men charged with kidnapping and killing a Santa Cruz tech entrepreneur will face trial launched Tuesday. Pleasure Point resident Tushar Atre, 50, was found dead of a gunshot wound on one of his rural Santa Cruz Mountains properties Oct. 1, 2019, hours after guests at his home reported that he had been kidnapped by multiple men before sunrise. After a reported verbal altercation around 3 a.m., the guests — who were woken from sleeping by the argument — said they heard two vehicles leave, including a white BMW SUV owned by Atre’s girlfriend, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deputies testified Tuesday.