Lottie Jane Trotter, more commonly known as “Ghee”, changed her permanent residence on September 27, 2021. She was met at her new home by her parents Elmer and Marie (Casteel) Campbell, her four siblings, whom she loved more than life…Lorene (Robbs), Elmer Jr., Richard, and Brenda (Tiefenauer). Along with more friends than we could count on fingers and toes.

CAMPBELL, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO