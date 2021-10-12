CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WATCH: 6 News hosts Hispanic Heritage Special

By Andrew Birkle
 7 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Special tonight that will celebrate Hispanic culture in mid-Michigan.

There will be seven different stories from reporters and anchors at the station that will be about Hispanic and Latino people in mid-Michigan and the differences they are making.

We’ll be running pieces varying from how music effects the culture, to a Spanish speaking podcast and even Mars.

Make sure to tune into WLNS tonight at 7:00 p.m. or you can watch the special LIVE at the top of this page.

