The first trial of the Operation Varsity Blues scandal—wherein dozens of wealthy and prominent Americans were indicted for allegedly cheating and bribing their offspring into elite universities—wrapped up this week. The fates of two defendants, John Wilson, a private equity executive, and Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino big shot, were handed over to a jury, which promptly found them guilty. Defense lawyers had suggested these two rich, hapless clients did nothing wrong besides playing a game everyone knows is rigged in favor of students from wealthy families. Abdelaziz and Wilson claimed they'd been led to believe they were making legitimate donations to the institutions in question. They were just victims!

