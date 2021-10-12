CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

In absence of crypto clarity from D.C., Coinbase plans to release its own regulatory framework

By Declan Harty
Fortune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Coinbase wants some rules of the road. To that end the cryptocurrency exchange is currently drafting some of its own ideas to provide to Washington, D.C. Fresh off a spat with the U.S. Securities...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Crypto gains as a new Bitcoin-linked ETF sets to begin trading

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. Bond yields and the dollar are falling, and that's giving a bit of a lift to global stocks....
MARKETS
investing.com

Coinbase Jumps into NFTs with Planned Marketplace Launch

Coinbase is making its presence known as a force to be reckoned with regarding non-fungible tokens. Last week, the team at the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. announced that it’s launching its own marketplace to create, sell, trade, and display non-fungible tokens or NFTs for short. NFTs are unique...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises 2.4% as largest bitcoin fund says it has formally kicked off plan to convert into an ETF

Grayscale Investments said on Tuesday that it has formally applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund that is pegged directly to the world's No. 1 digital asset rather than focus on creating a futures-linked ETF. The announcement comes as The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Tuesday under the ticker "BITO" on the New York Stock Exchange as a futures-linked ETF, which is being hailed as a major milestone in crypto. GBTC's aim to convert its trust, would allow the largest bitcoin product to retain its dominance...
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

It's Official. Bitcoin Just Joined the New York Stock Exchange

Bitcoin's continued growth in recent weeks has sent many enthusiasts declaring this moment as history in the making, and on Tuesday, October 19, they will be vindicated. ProShares is launching a long-awaited exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange tied to Bitcoin futures, according to an initial report from The New York Times.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Fortune

The warning hidden in the ‘meme stock’ report

The Securities and Exchange Commission came down yesterday with its long-awaited report on the GameStop trading frenzy this January that saw the company’s stock price spike 1,700% and upended the markets. The report was largely a yawn, concluding that markets functioned largely how they should have, even though it was deeply weird.
STOCKS
Fortune

U.S. crypto companies are at the crossroads of regulation

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Cryptocurrencies are at a regulatory crossroad as the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government try to decide what path the oversight of programmable money should take. Congress had some vague language within its...
U.S. POLITICS
zycrypto.com

Facebook Taps Coinbase, Paxos To Pilot Its Novi Crypto Wallet In The U.S

Facebook’s Diem stablecoin and its Novi wallet are one step closer to launch. The company’s payments chief David Marcus indicated that pilots of the cryptocurrency wallet have finally commenced. Novi Pilot Tests Kick Off In The U.S. And Guatemala. In a recent Twitter thread, Marcus stated that they started a...
INTERNET
etftrends.com

Coinbase Proposal Suggests New Regulator Needed for Crypto

Major crypto exchange Coinbase released a proposal yesterday that urged Congress to create a new agency specifically for the regulation of digital assets. Faryar Shirzad, chief policy officer at Coinbase, told reporters on Thursday that “A digitally native and dynamic regulator would help ensure that the transformation of the financial system serves as many members of the American public as possible.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Cryptocurrency#Sec#Fortune Daily#D C Fresh
The Independent

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the size of G7 economies like Canada’s and Italy’s, with more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too big for the financial establishment to ignore. Firms that cater to the world's wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. PayPal lets users buy crypto on its...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

China's Crackdown on Cryptocurrencies and its Impact on Crypto Mining Companies Outside the Country

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last month, the Chinese government announced a crackdown on all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies and issued a countrywide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the energy-consuming process by which cryptocurrency tokens are produced.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy