Tonight, Writer Dan Ozzi Joins the Metal Injection Livecast

By Robert Pasbani
metalinjection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur good friend, Dan Ozzi, is back on the show today to talk about his new book SELLOUT: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994-2007). Try to say that three times fast. You can order the book here. So tune in, tonight starting at 6pm...

metalinjection.net

Deadline

Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Tonight, The LIVECAST Reels From Instagram Being Down

What a hellacious day yesterday was – no Facebook, no Instagram, the horror! Luckily, the Metal Injection Livecast is here to make everything better. We'll talk about all the silliest stories of the week and interview one of the members of the band we all thrashed last week. So tune...
INTERNET
brooklynvegan.com

“This idea of selling out is in the past” – Dan Ozzi talks new book on punk bands’ major label debuts

Pre-order SELLOUT: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994-2007) in our store. Of all the many great books that exist on first-wave '70s punk and '80s hardcore, there actually aren't that many that document punk's most popular era: the mid '90s through the mid 2000s. Maybe it's because that era produced so many bands that weren't taken as seriously as their '70s and '80s forebears, but it's a crucial piece of punk history that deserves proper documentation. And that's exactly what Dan Ozzi has done with his new book SELLOUT: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994-2007), which documents the major label debuts by 11 iconic punk bands, beginning with the major label debut that kicked off the punk explosion, Green Day's 1994 LP Dookie, and it ends with the last major label debut album that fueled ire within the punk community, Against Me!'s 2007 LP New Wave. (Dan previously co-authored Tranny, the memoir by Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace.) In between, it documents major label debuts by Jawbreaker, Jimmy Eat World, blink-182, At the Drive In, The Donnas, Thursday, The Distillers, My Chemical Romance, and Rise Against.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
metalinjection

Watch METALLICA Play "For Whom The Bell Tolls" At The Aftershock Festival

Metallica is now streaming "For Whom The Bell Tolls" from their October 8 appearance at the Aftershock Festival. You can also check out their performance of "Frantic" from the same festival here. Metallica is currently working on a new album, but don't expect to hear it anytime soon. Drummer Lars...
MUSIC
#Metal Injection Livecast
metalinjection

IRON MAIDEN Recruits GHOST For Latest Legacy Of The Beast Mobile Game Event

Iron Maiden has teamed up with Ghost for the newest event in their Legacy Of The Beast mobile game. The event, dubbed Mascarade Diabolique, brings in vocalist Papa Emeritus IV for a conceptual mashup of Iron Maiden's 2003 album Dance Of Death and Ghost's 2018 track "Dance Macabre." In the event, Eddie and Papa Emeritus IV are both invited to a mysterious party in Transylvania that of course goes awry.
VIDEO GAMES
metalinjection

BLOODBATHER Unleashes Chaos With New Single "We Came And You Were Silent"

Bloodbather is back roughly one year after the release of their EP Silence with a brand new single "We Came And You Were Silent." If you're looking for chaotic shifts, massive breakdowns, and a little modern nü-metal flair, then you're really going to dig this one. "'We Came And You...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BELPHEGOR Mixing First New Album Since 2017

Belphegor is currently mixing their first new album since Totenritual in 2017. The band is working at Fascination Street Studios on the new album and has set April 2022 as the tentative release date. "4 years and 7 months after the highly-rated album, Totenritual, we are going to release this...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

This AI Generates Fake Metal Band Names, Album Names & Album Art

Have you ever listened to Coffinlord? What about Massive Blood Sacrifice? Maybe Frozen Nights Of Hate? Of course, you haven't, because the AI behind the Twitter account This Band Isn't Real made them up. According to the This Band Isn't Real bio, the names of bands and albums are auto-generated by an AI, and the fake album art is all generated by big-sleep.
MUSIC
metalinjection

METALLICA Streams "Frantic" Performance From Aftershock Festival

Metallica is now streaming "Frantic" from their October 8 appearance at the Aftershock Festival. The performance is especially nice, considering Metallica doesn't touch on St. Anger too much live in recent years. Metallica is currently working on a new album, but don't expect to hear it anytime soon. Drummer Lars...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: VILDHJARTA Måsstaden Under Vatten

In the decade since Swedish djenters Vildhjarta dropped their debut Måsstaden, the album has earned its place within the halls of Meshuggah worship. Guitarist Calle Thomer and drummer Buster Odeholm have kept themselves busy with the blackened doomcore band Humanity’s Last Breath, but the prospect of them reuniting with founding guitarist Daniel Bergström and vocalist Vilhelm Bladin was bound to excite fans of detuned syncopation. Vildhjarta essentially picks up where they left off—with 80 minutes of their distinct brand of progressive, groovy metal. While it’s quite a lot of progressive groove for one sitting, Vildhjarta’s mastery of hypnotic chaos remains inexorable on Måsstaden Under Vatten.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

DEMONSTEALER Recruits FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE & SIX FEET UNDER Members For New Single

Demonstealer will release their new EP The Holocene Termination on December 2 and is now streaming the crushing title track. The track features drummer Eugene Ryabchenko (Fleshgod Apocalypse), bassist Jeff Hughell (Six Feet Under), and guitarist Nick Padovani (Equipoise) for maximum shred. "I've been working on this EP for over...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

INFECTED RAIN Drops New Song "Postmortem, Pt. 1"

Infected Rain is now streaming the opener to their forthcoming record Ecdysis, "Postmortem, Pt. 1." "While the whole world was in a deep depression, Ecdysis was slowly but surely maturing," said vocalist Lena Scissorhands. "The time in isolation away from all our plans and goals, away from loved ones and the stage, brought out something so new and different in us. A new chapter starts with this album, a chapter of raw emotions and complete commitment."
MUSIC
metalinjection

Kerry King Thinks SLAYER Retired Too Early

Slayer played their final show on November 30, 2020, at The Forum in Inglewood, CA after having been a band for nearly 40 years. Now in a congratulations video to Machine Head for turning 30, Slayer guitarist Kerry King reveals that he thinks the band retired too soon. King adds...
INGLEWOOD, CA
metalinjection

Who Is MUDVAYNE's Mystery Second Guitarist?

If you saw Mudvayne at the Aftershock festival on October 9 (or saw any online footage), you might've noticed a second guitarist behind Greg Tribbett. Of course, the Internet began asking who the hell the new guy is and if he's a new member of Mudvayne or not. While the latter remains unclear, Loudwire has discovered the mystery guitarist is named Marcus Rafferty.
MUSIC
metalinjection

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE Explores Trauma With New Song "Blooms Of Oblivion"

Emma Ruth Rundle is now streaming her new single "Blooms Of Oblivion," whose downtrodden runtime explores childhood trauma and overcoming it as an adult. "In the video, I use an oversized coat to represent an oversized and burdening experience for the little girl. The feeling of being free falling in chaos. Having no control over your circumstances. The song and video describe the feelings I had as a little girl and how that’s shaped who I have become – negotiating with my past and waking to the woman I strive to become through self-love, self-parenting and forgiveness, and the transformation that it can bring."
MUSIC
metalinjection

BASTARDUR, KOWLOON WALLED CITY Among Gimme's Top Tracks of the Week

BASTARDUR – The Whispering Beast. Loving this debut from Sólstafir singer/guitarist Aðalbjörn “Addi” Tryggvason and Birgir Jónsson, Bastarður's crust detour of Sólstafir's northern-lights majesty rips like volcanic magma. Get in the chat Tuesday the 19th when Addi hangs and plays favorite tunes on Gimme!. KOWLOON WALLED CITY – Piecework. Oakland's...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BEHEMOTH Streams Live Performance Of "Bartzabel"

Behemoth played their In Absentia Dei livestream earlier this year from the inside of a Polish church, and will release it as a live album called In Absentia Dei on December 17. You can check out their performance of "Bartzabel" above. "In Absentia Dei was a massive challenge and a...
MUSIC

