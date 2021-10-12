CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Game Sunday: Vikings vs. Panthers odds and prediction for Week 6 NFL game

By Adam Patrick
Cover picture for the articleAfter escaping Week 5 with a last-second win, the Minnesota Vikings will head out on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. With a 2-3 record, the Minnesota Vikings aren’t satisfied with their performance during their first five games of the 2021 season. The good news is that the Vikings have 12 more games on their schedule to turn things around and they’re heading into a good test this week against a 3-2 Carolina Panthers team.

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
Listen to Kirk Cousins-Mike Zimmer shoving match mic’d up (Video)

Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer’s shoving match on the Vikings sideline doesn’t get any less weird hearing the quarterback mic’d up for the moment. While you’d think the Minnesota Vikings kicking a game-winning field goal would be enough of a story, quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Mike Zimmer actually jumped into the limelight in the Week 5 victory as the two got into what appeared to be a heated shoving match.
Vikings activate Kene Nwangwu, release Ameer Abdullah

The Minnesota Vikings made a few moves at running back on Tuesday, releasing a veteran and activating a rookie from injured reserve. Last week against the Panthers, Ameer Abdullah was handing kickoff returns and acting as the third running back for the Minnesota Vikings. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, as the team released the seven-year veteran.
Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury and scouting report for Sunday’s game

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing his second consecutive practice Friday. On Wednesday, coach Matt Rhule said there was a 50-50 chance McCaffrey could play, and that it “could go either way.”. Those fortunes changed after he missed practice Thursday. The...
Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Panthers injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

Despite being on the road, oddsmakers still have the Minnesota Vikings as the favorite when they take on the Carolina Panthers in a Week 6 matchup. They’ve only played five games this season, but it can already be argued that the Minnesota Vikings are in must-win situations every week. With a current record of 2-3, the Vikings will attempt to get their third victory of the season in a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
5 Numbers That Tell the Story of the Vikings-Panthers Game

The Minnesota Vikings went to Charlotte with a chance to get back to .500 heading into their bye week. Before the players could think about what they would do with their week off, they had to beat a hungry Carolina Panthers team that had lost two straight. The Vikings had...
Stephon Gilmore Set To Begin Practicing With Panthers This Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore will step on the field with his new team for the first time this week. The former Patriots cornerback, who started the season on the PUP list, will practice with the Carolina Panthers leading up to the team’s Week 7 matchup with the New York Giants. That doesn’t mean Gilmore, who hasn’t played in a game since Week 15 of last season when he was with the Patriots, will be active for Week 7. But it’s a necessary step in the veteran’s comeback. Once he returns to the field, the Panthers will have three weeks to activate him or shut him down for the season. But a return to the field could mean Gilmore’s Panthers debut will come in the near future. It would also put him on track to play against his former team on Nov. 7, when the Patriots visit the Panthers. Gilmore started the season on PUP with the quadriceps injury that he suffered last season and required offseason surgery. New England traded him to the Panthers on Oct. 6, after he and the team couldn’t agree on a new contract. Gilmore is in the final year of his deal.
